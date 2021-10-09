Celebrities showed at the Met Gala what fashion is like in America | People | Entertainment

This is the first of two parts. The stars of different fields showed off in dazzling outfits and other eccentrics.

After a year of absence, the Met Gala returned and Anna Wintour, editor of the magazine Vogue Since 1994 and organizer of the iconic event, she was not going to waste the anticipation surrounding the prestigious Show. Also known as “the Oscars of fashion,” it brought together stars from all walks of life, who paid between $ 35,000 and $ 300,000 for a table.

The guests were carefully chosen by Wintour, as every year. New and young faces, as well as others already known, were, apparently, the strategy to renew the importance of the event for the industry. This year the dress code was the independence of the United States.

Wintour led the evening alongside designer Tom Ford, actor Timothée Chalamet, singer Billie Eilish, poet Amanda Gorman and player Naomi Osaka.

After the gala, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art (MET) in New York, the exhibition that has to do with the chosen theme was inaugurated; this was titled In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. But there will be a second part and for this we have to wait until 2022. That year the exhibition will be presented In America: An Anthology of Fashion, which will be available from May 5 and will close on September 5 of that year.

Favorite couples

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber arrived together. Both with quite sober but elegant suits. Her dress, with a plunging neckline, was from Yves Saint Laurent. Kit Harrington and Rose Leslie were another of the favorite couples of the day. He wore a tuxedo in a white jacket and black pants, like the tie; while she opted for a dress strapless yellow. Pompous but elegant, princess style.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendez continue to spread their love wherever they go. Hair highlighted with a two-piece set in purple and sequins, her makeup was the same tone. Her boyfriend only needed a leather jacket and black pants to melt on the red carpet. The singer took the opportunity to show his marked abdomen.

Those who were not going to be missing would be Jennifer López and Ben Affleck. The couple arrived, he with a tuxedo classic and she in a dress that showed the toned leg and a black hat.

The most extravagant

This list is headed by the rapper Lil Nas X, who in his passage through the carpet was undressing to show three looks different. First he appeared with a golden cape that looked like royalty, when he took it off, a robotic suit was discovered, also golden. In the end he was left with a jumpsuit attached to the body. The stones gave firmness, texture and presence to the clothing that she complemented with gold earrings and chain, as well as her nails that were the same tone.

The Kardashians were also present, but the one who impressed the most was Kim. Although it was all covered from head to toe, just as it was in the VMAS (but in leather), it was easy to recognize it. The suit was completely black, her boots too, she looked like a ninja but fashion. Her outfit had a double fall at the back, so she had two tails. The opposite pole was her sister Kendall Jenner, she chose transparency and stones.









Megan Fox could not stop being one of the goddesses of the Met Gala. Wearing a red dress that featured crosses that revealed her skin everywhere, Fox stole all the glances. His accessories and mouth matched the suit. In addition, she put on a fake fringe that made her look like a completely different person.

Frank Ocean was surprised not by his outfit, but by a fake green baby he carried in his arms. If the MeT gala is not exempt from something, it is the eccentricities of the guests, who see the event as an opportunity to have fun and get creative.

Social messages

Events of such magnitude and exposure as this are also used (and should be) to raise awareness and promote messages that contribute socially. Model Cara De Levigne and US Representative Carolyn B. Maloney clearly did it. The model wore a vest-style blouse that read: “Peg the patriarchy,” referring to the end of patriarchy. On the other hand, Maloney demanded in his clothing equal rights for women.

The stars of ‘the first time’

This year the Met Gala had new guests, rising stars who have achieved a lot of popularity in the last pandemic year. This is the case of artists like Megan Stallion, Sunisa Lef or Olivia Rodrigo, who lived their first Met this year.

Other famous

Maluma was on the red carpet with Donatella Versace, from the live on the page of Vogue, you could see how they talked to the media. He was wearing a red suit, cowboy style. On his jacket there were strips that hung and danced to his movement. The designer, for her part, opted for a white dress

Lorde, the singer who is the cover of Vogue at this time, she appeared in a satin ensemble. The blouse showed a little skin through the slit in the middle and the skirt was long. In both pieces there were delicate stones of different colors impregnated

Kris Jenner wore a deep blue Tom Ford suit. Her aqua green earrings stood out and amazed. It really was a look sober and elegant. Jenner confessed that she had a bit of anxiety about being without a mask, since no one was wearing them on the red carpet.

Emily Blunt wore a dress that combined silk in the bust area and formed a cape and the bottom was rhinestones. (AND)