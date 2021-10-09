Cardi B sports big hips. Did she get a liposculpture?

Three weeks after becoming a mother for the second time, Cardi B said her hips have grown too big, but it is not the product of cosmetic surgery.

“Right now, I have amazing hips because of my beautiful son, because he was sitting so low. You know, when your baby is down, your hips open “, commented the 28-year-old rapper.

However, he says he has heard comments like: “Cardi, you look so good. What are you doing? Did you get a lipo? Did you have a tummy tuck? “

Lost a lot of blood in childbirth

“The answer is no,” he clarified. “You can’t have surgery after giving birth, especially me. I lost a lot of blood, guys “, stressed through his stories on Instagram.

“One day I’m going to talk to you about my crazy delivery. But, anyway yeah i look operated. Especially when I take these paparazzi photos, “he said.

As she prepared to go out for the night with her Offset husband, Cardi B, who just attended the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibition during Paris Fashion Week, showed her fans what her figure really looks like.

“I like to be real with you, and that’s because my skin is still loose. I still have a little bag here,” he noted adding that He also has “back fat” and that his face and neck “are still so fat, but fuck it.”