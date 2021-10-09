Cardi B responds to criticism: I have incredible hips

But true to her style, she came out to deny everything after giving birth to her second child in a series of Instagram stories. “I got amazing hips because of my beautiful son, because he was sitting so low. You know when your baby is low, your hips open. But everyone says, ‘Cardi, you got caught up. What do you do for a living? Did you do lipo? Did you have a tummy tuck? ‘”, he expressed very seriously.

“You cannot operate after giving birth, especially me. I lost a lot of blood guys, ”Cardi B continued, although she avoided giving details about what she suffered during her delivery. “One day, I am going to talk to you about my crazy delivery. But anyway, yeah, I look rapturous. Especially when the paparazzi take photos of me, “concluded the rapper.

Just around these days, Cardi went to a major event and made her first public appearance after her pregnancy. The rapper wore a spectacular Thierry Mugler dress on the red carpet at Fashion Week in Paris.









While preparing, the singer showed her figure to her followers. “I like being real with you, and that’s because my skin is still loose. I still have a little bag here, ”said the artist.

“I also have fat on my back. My face and neck are still so fat, but fuck it. I encourage all new moms to take your fucking time. It is really difficult to deal with children, especially when you do it with two children after giving birth ”, Cardi B.