Cardi B denies having had cosmetic surgery after childbirth

Cardi B decided to clear up the rumors that she underwent cosmetic surgery after giving birth to her second child. For some observers, the rapper returned to her old body too quickly. The singer assured that there is no need to hide things, and she knows that a woman cannot have surgery during the postpartum period.

The rumors started after she showed her entire body in a mirror, both front and side, and was even photographed visiting an average clinic in New York.

Cardi denied speculation: “You can’t do surgery after delivery,” she said, explaining that one day she will tell how the delivery went, because she lost “a lot of blood.”

Cardi revealed that she is wearing a shaper because she is “still swollen” in various areas of her body.

The artist stated that she is not in a hurry to return to her ideal weight: “Fuck you, it takes all your time … It is very difficult to deal with children, especially when you take care of two children after giving birth.”

Many of her followers defended her. One fan commented: “I have to believe her… she has been transparent about her surgeries, why would she deny it now?”

Another follower said, “He looks good and he’s always talked about the surgeries he’s had, so I’m sure if he had done something, he would have told us by now.”