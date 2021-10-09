Camila Cabello makes history by obtaining a diamond disc with ‘Havana’ | Music

Iraís M.

The singer is the first Latina born outside the United States to achieve this certification.

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

Camila Cabello got a diamond disc with “Havana”, topic on which he collaborated with Young Thug. With this, the singer became the first Latina woman born outside the United States to achieve this certification.

Diamond discs are recognitions given by the Recording Industry Association (RIAA) to albums or songs that have sold more than 10 million copies in the United States.









Before “Havana”, by Camila Cabello, other songs that received this recognition were “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran; Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road”; Drake’s “God’s Plan”; “Despacito”, by Luis Fonsi with Daddy Yankee; and “Bodak Yellow,” by Cardi B, who despite having Dominican roots, was born and raised in New York.

“I hope this opens the way for many more amazing Latino artists!” Stated Camila Cabello on Monday (October 4) after receiving the recognition, thanking their co-authors, songwriters, and Young Thug.

This success of “Havana” could already be seen, since in 2018 the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) recognized it as the best-selling digital single of that year.