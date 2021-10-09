Camila Cabello and the reason she left Fifth Harmony | Instagram

Over the years, fans of the band have come up with dozens of theories as to the real reason singer Camila Cabello left. Fifth Harmony and today we will let you know the real reason why he did it.

During this year 2021, it will be 10 years since the launch of Fifth Harmony, the girl band that set a trend in the music industry, because either by the lyrics of the songs, the extroverted videos or the incredible outfits of the members, they always gave of what to talk about.

After their birth on the show, The X Factor, they landed third place and had big and big hits.

There were 5 women who marked a before and after; They enjoyed travel, world tours and more, however, as everything that begins has to end, the band had a fracture, and as a consequence, the final separation.

As you may recall, Fifth Harmony was made up of singers Normani, Dinah Jane, Ally Brooke, Lauren Jauregui and Camila Cabello.















However, the desire to continue growing and reaping triumphs was drastically extinguished in 2016, since Camila, being one of the most acclaimed voices of the group, decided break away from the band that catapulted her to fame to begin a solo career.

And this is how, as a result of the abandonment, it caused an incredible decline in the band that was irremediable unfortunately.

Two years later, the girls went ahead without the presence of Camila Cabello, however, the news hurt their thousands of fans after the announcement about a temporary separation, so that all the members would dedicate themselves fully to solo careers and triumph as they did in a group.

Normani and Jauregui were the ones who followed in the same footsteps as Camila Cabello and released their own songs.

As has happened in great bands through the decades, it is understood that singers want to shine by their own light, step on each of the continents and be awarded, and that was the case with Cabello.

However, followers of the group have created the theory that Shawn Mendes was involved in the decision of his current girlfriend since, according to followers of Fifth Harmony, Mendes burned with jealousy to see Camila Cabello near his partner Lauren Jauregui.

And it is said that Camila and Lauren at some point shared more than the dressing room and friendship, since Jauregui declared himself without a mask as a b1s3xual woman.

The truth is that Shawn and Camila began their love story after the interpreter left Fifth Harmony.

So another theory arrives where he claims that Camila left the band because in reality she could not bear that due to her relationship with Jauregui she could not be made public.

Unfortunately so far no one has come out to declare the situation regarding the band and what led to the separation.

On more than one occasion, Camila has been questioned about the relationship she has with those who were once her companions, however, she has limited herself by saying that they are not enemies, but that each one’s life took a different path.