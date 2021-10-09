Britney Spears reproaches her family for lack of support

Through two very artistic images that, on the one hand, portray a young woman saving her “divine sister” and, on the other hand, the ‘mother earth’ being threatened by the ‘gun’ of contamination, pop princess has launched a series of reproaches, of which they have not been spared his mother Lynn and his sister Jamie Lynn, on account of the indifference with which these loved ones would have attended their domestic ‘incarceration’ for more than a decade.

“This photo makes me cry … He is saving his divine sister !!”, has written about the first of the mentioned works of art.

“I suggest that if you have a friend who has not been able to leave the house for four months in a row … Without a car, without a telephone, without a door for her privacy … A friend who has to work ten hours a day for seven days a week, which has to be drawing blood every week, without a single day off … I really recommend that you go pick it up and get it out of that hell !! ”, he has been sincere about his particular ordeal.







