Britney Spears reproaches her family for lack of support

Through two very artistic images that, on the one hand, portray a young woman saving her “divine sister” and, on the other hand, the ‘mother earth’ being threatened by the ‘gun’ of contamination, pop princess has launched a series of reproaches, of which they have not been spared his mother Lynn and his sister Jamie Lynn, on account of the indifference with which these loved ones would have attended their domestic ‘incarceration’ for more than a decade.
“This photo makes me cry … He is saving his divine sister !!”, has written about the first of the mentioned works of art.
“I suggest that if you have a friend who has not been able to leave the house for four months in a row … Without a car, without a telephone, without a door for her privacy … A friend who has to work ten hours a day for seven days a week, which has to be drawing blood every week, without a single day off … I really recommend that you go pick it up and get it out of that hell !! ”, he has been sincere about his particular ordeal.
“If it happens to them like me with my family, who have told me things like ‘Sorry, you are in a guardianship’, surely thinking that you are different, then they are f ******,” he added with a dart full of resentment .
The interpreter has once again made reference to several of the most oppressive measures that arise from a forced transfer of responsibilities that, regardless of whether it was decreed by the judge, ended up spreading to all areas of his life, not only the economic one.
It must be remembered that, during the years when this controversial arrangement was managed with an iron fist by his father jamie, who was recently removed as primary guardianship administrator, Britney She needed parental permission to leave her home, bring friends home and, ultimately, socialize properly, not forgetting that she was forbidden to become pregnant or pursue her musical career on her own terms.