Britney Spears announces she’s writing a book about “a girl who was murdered”

Britney Spears’ life is changing radically. In recent months he has achieved fight guardianship to which his father had subjected him, he has engaged to her boyfriend Sam Asghari, and now announces that is writing a book.

The ‘Toxic’ singer has shared on her social networks what the novel will be about, and although at first it has nothing to do with her, the story has quite a few things in common with his life.

“I am writing a book about a girl who was murdered … and her ghost is trapped in limbo due to trauma and pain that she cannot cope with. He doesn’t know how to get out of the world he used to know. After spending three years in limbo, unable to trust anyone, feeding on his reflection in a mirror, something happens and he finally manages to get out of limbo but he has to make the decision to go to greet the people who murdered him or to create a new life “ This is how he summarized the plot of the book in an Instagram post.

As we can see, face the trauma, the pain, and make the important decision to get revenge or leave it all behind. they are almost autobiographical matters of Britney. She ended the post with these mysterious words: “I will leave to the imagination what she does when she comes out of limbo … as well as learning to write her name again.”









The post has been filled with comments from their fans, that already announce that it will be the next “best seller” and that they cannot wait to read it. This is the only thing we know about the book, so we don’t know if it will finally be published or not. What she is certain is that her fans will unconditionally support her whatever project Britney embarks on.

