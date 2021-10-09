Saturday, October 9, 2021
HomeCelebrityBritney Spears and fiancé Sam Asghari expand family
Celebrity

Britney Spears and fiancé Sam Asghari expand family

By Sonia Gupta
0
54




Britney Spears is beginning to enjoy what it is like to be free and to be able to make the decisions she wants about her life. After winning the court battle against her father and getting him to stop being her legal guardian, the artist is more than happy and does not stop sharing that happiness with her fans around the world. In fact, she feels so fulfilled that she and her fiancé Sam Asghari have decided to expand the family.

No, it is not that the singer has announced that she is pregnant, something that, by the way, was prohibited when she was under the control of her father, Jamie Spears. The new member of her family is a dog, a small Doberman who has just arrived at her home and with whom she is very excited.





Read also

Lorena Montón

Britney Spears with her mother Lynne and her father Jamie in 2006

It was this week that Sam Asghari surprised Britney Spears by coming home with a small dog that the artist has decided to call Porsha. With various Instagram posts on their accounts, the personal trainer and the singer wanted their fans to meet their new pet.

“I have surprised my fiancee with our new family member: Porsha,” wrote the 27-year-old on his Instagram account with the hashtags of doberman and home security. He also posted a photo of the animal’s paw, black with brown spots, on the palm of his hand.


“Who is the newest addition to the family?” Britney Spears is heard saying in another video. “Her name is Porsha and she is here to love you unconditionally,” her fiancé replied, who also added that he was going to train her so that she could keep away from home anyone who approached with “bad intentions.”

The couple are excited about their new pet and have not stopped sharing content where they are seen playing with the animal.


Previous articleJack Nicholson and Diane Keaton star in ‘When You Least Expect It
Next articleJustin Bieber is duped by fake ‘Tom Cruise’ and won’t stop praising his “awesome” guitar skills
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv