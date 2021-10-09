Britney Spears and fiancé Sam Asghari expand family

Britney Spears is beginning to enjoy what it is like to be free and to be able to make the decisions she wants about her life. After winning the court battle against her father and getting him to stop being her legal guardian, the artist is more than happy and does not stop sharing that happiness with her fans around the world. In fact, she feels so fulfilled that she and her fiancé Sam Asghari have decided to expand the family.

No, it is not that the singer has announced that she is pregnant, something that, by the way, was prohibited when she was under the control of her father, Jamie Spears. The new member of her family is a dog, a small Doberman who has just arrived at her home and with whom she is very excited.













Read also

Lorena Montón

It was this week that Sam Asghari surprised Britney Spears by coming home with a small dog that the artist has decided to call Porsha. With various Instagram posts on their accounts, the personal trainer and the singer wanted their fans to meet their new pet.

“I have surprised my fiancee with our new family member: Porsha,” wrote the 27-year-old on his Instagram account with the hashtags of doberman and home security. He also posted a photo of the animal’s paw, black with brown spots, on the palm of his hand.





“Who is the newest addition to the family?” Britney Spears is heard saying in another video. “Her name is Porsha and she is here to love you unconditionally,” her fiancé replied, who also added that he was going to train her so that she could keep away from home anyone who approached with “bad intentions.”

The couple are excited about their new pet and have not stopped sharing content where they are seen playing with the animal.