Brad Pitt Claims for Angelina Jolie’s “Evil and Vengeful” Move

LThe ones since they announced their separation in 2016 have not stopped. After five years of fighting for the custody of their children or accusations of Angelina Jolie to Brad Pitt for “favorable treatment in court” or mistreatment, now they have returned to star in a new episode after the last movement of the actress, described as “evil and vindictive” by the interpreter of ‘Seven’.

On this occasion, the new tug of war comes as a result of Angelina Jolie’s trick on her ex-husband, as she has not hesitated to sell her share of the castle Chteau MiravaThe time they were married in 2014, valued at $ 164 million. Despite an agreement to divide their properties and apply a temporary restraining order that would give the other preference over any other buyer, the reality is that the actress has not taken it into account.









Thus, Angelina Jolie has sold the 50% that she owns to the group Tenute del Mondo, producer of Masetto and Ornellaia wines or Chteau Miraval champagne, Pink, for $ 160 million. Something that Brad Pitt already feared when he took legal action against his ex-wife in Luxembourg. To make matters worse, the actor, who initially had 60% of the property, had transferred three years before separating 10% to the protagonist of ‘Malfica’ so that the two would have the same share.

As revealed by the newspaper ‘The Wall Street Journal’, Brad Pitt’s lawyers have already set to work to respond to this “evil and vengeful” movement, hoping to repeat the success achieved in May so that the custody of the five children in common of the couple (Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox) was shared, prompting Angelina Jolie to denounce that her ex-husband had received special treatment from the judges for his fame.