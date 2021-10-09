Billie Eilish celebrates platinum for her single “No Time To Die

Billie Eilish has celebrated that “No Time To Die” – the theme of the new James Bond film, No Time To Die – went platinum in the UK last month.

This means that Eilish’s single has been bought / streamed on demand over a million times in the UK since its release last February. The song is also certified platinum in other countries, such as Canada and Australia.

The James Bond Twitter account today (8) shared a photo of Eilish and her brother / writing partner Finneas alongside No Time To Die stars Daniel Craig and Rami Malek at the official presentation.









“Congratulations to @BillieEilish on their platinum single #NoTimeToDie. Here are Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Billie Eilish and @Finneas at the #NoTimeToDie screening event and platinum disc presentation,” read part of the tweet, sent the same day the film was released in theaters in the United States.

Last month, Eilish revealed a hidden gift for James Bond fans in the theme song.

“You can’t make a Bond song without sounding like a Bond song,” the singer told the official Bond film podcast. “If you listen carefully, you can hear [el clásico piquete inicial de Bond] in the second stanza.

“It is very subtle and has a lot of echo. However, we decided to do it,” he added.

The singer released the Bond theme in 2020 to coincide with the film’s original release date that April. However, due to COVID-19, the film was delayed several times, but it finally opened in Europe last month.

Moreover, Eilish has been confirmed as the headliner of the Glastonbury Festival 2022, making her the youngest soloist to headline the festival.