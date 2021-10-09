Saturday, October 9, 2021
HomeCelebrityBillie Eilish celebrates platinum for her single "No Time To Die
Celebrity

Billie Eilish celebrates platinum for her single “No Time To Die

By Sonia Gupta
0
49




Billie Eilish celebrates her single's platinum status

Billie Eilish has celebrated that “No Time To Die” – the theme of the new James Bond film, No Time To Die – went platinum in the UK last month.

This means that Eilish’s single has been bought / streamed on demand over a million times in the UK since its release last February. The song is also certified platinum in other countries, such as Canada and Australia.

The James Bond Twitter account today (8) shared a photo of Eilish and her brother / writing partner Finneas alongside No Time To Die stars Daniel Craig and Rami Malek at the official presentation.




“Congratulations to @BillieEilish on their platinum single #NoTimeToDie. Here are Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Billie Eilish and @Finneas at the #NoTimeToDie screening event and platinum disc presentation,” read part of the tweet, sent the same day the film was released in theaters in the United States.

Last month, Eilish revealed a hidden gift for James Bond fans in the theme song.

“You can’t make a Bond song without sounding like a Bond song,” the singer told the official Bond film podcast. “If you listen carefully, you can hear [el clásico piquete inicial de Bond] in the second stanza.

“It is very subtle and has a lot of echo. However, we decided to do it,” he added.

The singer released the Bond theme in 2020 to coincide with the film’s original release date that April. However, due to COVID-19, the film was delayed several times, but it finally opened in Europe last month.

Moreover, Eilish has been confirmed as the headliner of the Glastonbury Festival 2022, making her the youngest soloist to headline the festival.


Previous articleDolores Fonzi faced rumors that she stole Gael García Bernal from… Natalie Portman! – Paparazzi Magazine
Next articleJulia Roberts wears a modern and stylish take on gray hair
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv