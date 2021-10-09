Bill Murray and Lucy Liu: Their fight shows that not all of our heroes are good people

DFor a long time, everyone loved Bill Murray. This was the guy who showed up at a student party in Scotland and washed the dishes; who drunkenly crashed a stolen golf cart in Stockholm; who stole French fries from strangers’ plates with the parting words: “No one will ever believe you.” It was the human equivalent of a pizza handed out at a party. What kind of monster would face him? But as much as we like to revel in Bill Murray’s folklore, some of those who have worked with him have encountered a very different man.

Enough people have had trouble with Murray to fill out a rolodex: Lucy Liu; Richard Dreyfuss; Anjelica Huston; Sean Young; the late great Harold Ramis. Murray is so prolifically complicated to work with that the writer and star of the GhostbustersHe, Dan Aykroyd, nicknamed him “the Murricane”. He is said to be prone to such volatile mood swings that it is sometimes impossible to share a scene with him. All of which leaves lovers of their work in a little dilemma: is it still okay to idolize a movie star that so many people can’t stand?

One of Murray’s most notorious fights has resurfaced again in recent months, with Liu and Drew Barrymore discussing the actor’s alleged misconduct on the set of Charlie’s angels (2000), the secretly avant-garde film version of the classic television show. Murray played Bosley, the exasperated middle man who connects detective agency owner Charlie with his crime-fighting angels (Liu, Barrymore, and Cameron Diaz). If you ever wondered why Murray didn’t return for the 2003 sequel Full throttle, where he was replaced by Bernie Mac, was probably due to his confrontations with Liu on the set of the first film.

In July, Liu told the podcast Asian Enough that Murray began to “hurl insults” at him while filming a scene. “Some of the language was inexcusable and unacceptable, and I was not going to just sit there and accept it,” she said. “So, yes, I defended myself and I don’t regret it. Because no matter how low on the totem you are or where you come from, there is no need to condescend or belittle other people. And I would not withdraw, and neither should I. “

Earlier this week, Barrymore backed up Liu’s claims on his US talk show, recalling: “What really happened was that Bill was in a – you know, comedians can be a little dark at times – and just came in a bad mood. What you have to know is how much Lucy defended herself and that was the best thing that came out of an unfortunate circumstance. She literally said, ‘I don’t accept that kind of behavior from you.’ And we all support it and we support it and we move on. “









Murray has never explicitly denied that the interaction occurred (nor has he ever commented on la statement by the director of Charlie’s angels, McG, that he headbutted him on set), but told The Sunday Times in 2009 that happily “I would fire you completely if you are not a professional and you are working with me”, adding: “When our relationship is professional and you are not achieving that, forget it”.

One of the most painful aspects of these off-camera grief stories is that Murray is as welcoming as a movie star. In movies like Ghostbusters, The Groundhog Day and Lost in translationHe can be clever and curmudgeonly, but also fatherly. You want to give him a hug or put it in your pocket. It’s also partly the Wes Anderson effect. Thanks to your roles in The Royal Tenenbaums, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou And any number of Anderson movies, Murray has the air of someone who belongs in a children’s picture book: a grumpy goodness totem who shows up at parties he wasn’t invited to and wows everyone and gives everyone a story. that count and retell for life.

That he doesn’t really fit into all of that good-natured mythology, and can be an absolute jerk to people who don’t justify that kind of treatment, exposes the dangers of treating famous people as heroes. To build that image of Murray, we have had to polish many of its edges or pretend they don’t exist. And by doing that, we create an impression of him without nuances and slightly the other way around, and we diminish the experiences of those who have struggled to work with him.

Everyone can still love Bill Murray. It’s always a pleasure to see him in things and he acts like no one else in Hollywood. It has a kind of lazy and concise detachment on screen that would normally be excruciating, but somehow Murray gets his way. But it is unfair to him and to people like Liu not to recognize the complete image of the man, of someone who is funny, brilliant and also fallible. They say never meet your heroes, but the truth is a bit more complicated: get to know them, sure, but don’t assume that they would ever measure up to what we want from them.