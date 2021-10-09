The heist and crime genre has always stopped great cinematographic works. They all have in common that the protagonists steal something, while depending on the perspective of the story, the antagonists or the protagonists persecute or are persecuted. Often more than stories about “good’s and bad’s”, we find cops and robbers who share much more than we might expect. These are some of Best Heist Movies on Amazon Prime Video:

“Heat”

Heat It is not only one of the most prominent heist movies on Amazon, it is also considered one of the most serious narratives ever made about the genre. Al Pacino vs. Robert De Niro, the law against crime. But above all two characters who share more than we thought. In addition to having a certain sensitivity in the lives of these two opposing and close roles, Michael Mann filmed some of the action sequences most memorable in the history of cinema.

“The Italian Job”

Remake of the 1969 Michael Caine film in which a group of robbers struck a hit in Italy. This remake (albeit tinged with reboot) made by Mark Whalberg and Charlize Theron it became a story of revenge against the betrayal of a fellow bandmate (Edward Norton). However this robbery occurs with the Mini Cooper in the city of Los Angeles.









“Public Enemies”

Another Michael Mann tape, only this time it’s about a true story. In it, Melvin Purvis (Christian Bale) tries to catch the famous bank robber John dillinger (Johnny Deep) and his boss. A film not to go that overflows with a wonderful atmosphere and sometimes, even dazzling.

“Hidden plan”

Many of the features that are applauded of The Money Heist They come from that movie directed by Spike Lee. A witty thriller in which Denzel Washington faces off against Clive Owen and, in which they also shine Jodie Foster, William Dafoe, and Christopher Plummer.

“Comanchería”

Comancheria it is one of the best modern westerns that have been filmed in recent years, but it’s also one of those robbery, guilt, and death stories in the wild context of deep America. Two brothers (Chris Pine and Ben Foster) They will start robbing banks in order to save their farm from the bank. On the other hand, a veteran Texas Ranger (Jeff Bridges) it will start to track them down.