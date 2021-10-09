Best Floral Scented Fragrances for Women Under $ 50

An accessory that in addition to complementing our appearance, makes us highlight our essence and captivate the senses as we go. perfumesIn this sense, they have been part of the feminine wardrobe and according to personal preferences, we can choose a variety of exquisite aromas that have been created to captivate the most expert perfumers.

Thus, there are options that work for every occasion, we can use some fragrances during the day and for everyday activities, others for the night and special outings, also the most refined for the most elegant occasions. However, this time we have brought you the best fragrances with floral aromas for woman and that are available for less than $ 50.

It is a fragrance that is inspired by a romantic love story, belongs to the fruity floral olfactory family and was launched on the market in 2017. Its top notes are given by rose petals, lychee and neroli, as for its Heart notes are may rose, papaya and peony.

Finally, this exquisite perfume says goodbye with base notes made up of white musk, amber and cedar. Great for you to use during the day, whether you are going to work, going out with your friends or simply, to feel fabulous while you go shopping and it is available now for $ 25.49.

It is an exquisite perfume by the famous actress of Colombian origin Sofía Vergara, it belongs to the fruity floral olfactory family and its launch was made in 2017. It has as top notes tropical fruits, clementine and magnolia, its heart notes They are composed of guava flower, coconut milk and peony.

As for the base notes of this sensual fragrance, they are given by sandalwood, musk and benzoin. Its aroma is long-lasting and is special for you to use during the day, it is long-lasting and has a moderate trail to captivate the senses as you go. It is available to you now for $ 23.99.

It is a perfume that is inspired by the leather tea roses of the Coach firm, its top notes are composed of an exquisite mixture of pineapple, citrus coeur and pink pepper. The heart notes of this fragrance are jasmine, rose tea and gardenia.









For its part, the top notes of this perfume are made up of crystalline musks, patchouli and creamy wood to caress and seduce your senses, as well as those who perceive your aroma. Thus, it is the ideal complete for your look and is available to you now for only $ 28.

This is a fragrance that is part of the floral olfactory family for women, it is part of the exquisite line of perfumes of the female icon of cinema Elizabeth Taylor. It was first unveiled in 2003, with top notes of green leaves and lily of the valley.

For its part, the heart notes are composed of an extraordinary mixture of gardenia, peony and orchid. Finally, the top notes of this perfume are musk and carnation. A great accessory for your style that you can wear during the day or at night, it is available for $ 19.50.

Floral Touch is a perfume that belongs to the fruity floral olfactory family for women, it was launched in 2015 and created by Sophie Labbe. As for its top notes, they are given by violet leaves, mandarin orange, lemon and bergamot.

For its part, the heart notes of this fragrance are composed of wild strawberry, tuberose and ginger. To say goodbye, the top notes are cedar, amber and musk, it is the perfect option to complete your outfits during the day with its delicious aroma and it is yours for $ 33.29.

(The price of the products may vary)