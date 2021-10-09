Ben Affleck says he had fun as Batman in ‘the Flash’

Ben Affleck returns, for the last time, to the role of Bruce Wayne in ‘The Flash’, a film that opens in the last quarter of 2022. And now, finally, the actor returned to have fun in the role of Batman, after finding “Difficult” to play the Knight of the Night in the 2017 feature film ‘Liga da Justiça’.

“It was a very good way to review this as the previous experience had been difficult. That was really adorable. Really fun ”, revealed Ben Affleck, in an exclusive interview to the North American website. Variety

. ‘The Flash’ is directed by Argentine Andy Muschietti.

In the next feature of DC’s extended universe in theaters, the superhero Flash, Barry Allen’s alter-ego, is played by Ezra Miller, who already lived the character in ‘Justice League’. The 2017 film ended up being directed by Joss Whedon, but was initially the work of Zack Snyder. The latter even did his four-hour version for the HBO Max streaming platform.

But with the focus now turning to the future, Ben Affleck gets excited. The actor, however, was careful not to spoilers for what is to come. “I had a lot of fun … I’m probably under some silencing order that I don’t even know I probably just raped and now they’re going to sue me,” he joked.

Also, Affleck was delighted to have met the other super friends. “I love Ezra and I could see Jason [Momoa], he’s there doing ‘Aquaman [y el Reino Perdido]’”Commented the actor.

Ben Affleck found it “difficult” to play Batman in ‘Justice League’. Image: DC Movies / Playback

Ben Affleck isn’t the only Batman excited about working on ‘The Flash.’ Michael Keaton will appear in the film as Batman and also commented, in August, on his enthusiasm to return to the mantle of the DC Comics superhero.

The feature ‘The Flash’ is based on the iconic arc das HQ “Flashpoint”, or Flashpoint, in which the hero tries to prevent the murder of his mother, Nora Allen. The runner ruins the timeline, changes the future, and creates alternate versions of the other Justice League heroes.

The film also features Kiersey Clemons, who briefly appeared in ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ as Barry’s love interest, Iris West. there is still with Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Superman’s cousin. The script was written by Christina Hodson (‘Birds of Prey’). The launch is scheduled for November 4, 2022.

