Ben Affleck ruined the Batman franchise, says George Clooney

Few are in doubt when asked which is the worst Batman we’ve ever had. George Clooney earned that “honor” with his performance in Batman & Robin – 11%, although it may not be the fault of his performance, but of a script and an aesthetic that seem contrary to the Bat Man. After Batman – 72% and Batman Returns – 81%, it was disappointing to fans that a tape like Batman & robin pretended to be his successor. Clooney’s shame that movie causes is well known, he recently said in an interview with Variety that he does not allow his wife to see her because he wants her not to lose respect for him.

The 60-year-old actor and director is promoting his new movie, The Tender Bar, which stars Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Lily Rabe, and Christopher Lloyd. This production marks the first collaboration with Affleck since they worked at Argo – 96%, in 2012, and when questioned by Variety As to why she hadn’t worked with him for so long, Clooney replied that it was because Affleck “ruined the Batman franchise.”

We all know he said it as a joke because he has admitted to being responsible for ruining the franchise, and while the movies Affleck appeared in had naysayers, they were far from as criticized as he was. Batman & robin. The Tender Bar It will have a limited theatrical release on December 17, and on January 7, 2022, it will be available on Amazon Prime Video.

Batman has been played by various actors, and some have become legend. Adam West, who brought the superhero to life in a series and in Batman: The Movie – 80%, it may not be the most faithful adaptation to the comics, but it did mark an entire generation and many mourned his death in 2017. Then we had the unforgettable Michael Keaton (Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) – 91%, Beetlejuice, the super ghost – 81% Hunger for Power – 83%), who under Tim Burton’s direction returned the character to its darkest roots; then Val Kilmer and George Clooney didn’t add much to the franchise, but Christian Bale’s Batman (American Psycho – 67%, The Empire of the Sun – 70%, Hostiles: American Violence – 81%) was a milestone; the trilogy directed by Christopher Nolan (Memento – 92%, Interstellar – 71%, The Origin – 86%) marked a before and after in superhero cinema, so it seemed impossible to overcome, but many fans preferred Ben affleck (Argo – 96%, Armageddon – 39%, The Accountant – 51%) when they saw him in Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%.









Now fans are looking forward to the release of The Batman, which will take place in the early months of 2022. With Robert Pattinson (Tenet – 83%, El Faro – 96%, High Life – 73%) as in the new Bat Man, and with Matt Reeves (Planet of the Apes: War – 93%, Let Me In (2010) – 88%, Cloverfield: Monster – 77%) as a director, there are high expectations and high hopes for the future. Although that’s not all, because Affleck will appear again on the big screen as Batman in The Flash, and he will be back with him. Michael Keaton, who we haven’t seen on paper for almost 30 years.

Batman will continue to give something to talk about in the future, because of all the DC Comics superheroes that exist, he is one of the most loved by the general public. Soon we will not only have more film adaptations, a series was recently announced that will be on YouTube titled Batman: Wayne Family Adventures, based on a successful webtoon.

For its part, superhero cinema continues to triumph, and during this Covid-19 pandemic, the subgenre has served to attract audiences back to theaters. Before the end of the year, there are still two films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to be released, Eternals, which arrives in November, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, which will be released this December.

