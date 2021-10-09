Ben Affleck and his reflection on his new stage with Jennifer Lopez | Bennifer 2021 | United States | Celebs | nnda nnni | PEOPLE

At 49, the actor Ben affleck He seems to enjoy every moment of his life, which has made him reflect on the moment he is living not only in his professional career, but also on a sentimental level. Since his reunion with the singer Jennifer Lopez In April of this year, the actor seems to have not stopped smiling, and claims to be living one of the best stages of his life.

“I’m very happy”revealed to the entertainment program Extra, during the promotion of his new movie The Tender Bar. “It is a very happy time in my life. Life is good. I love this movie and also The Last Duel, which will be released on October 15, of which I am very proud “.

Despite his busy work schedule, the two-time Oscar winner wrote The last duel, with his friend Matt Damon, and he does not want to neglect his personal life. According to sources close to the celebrity cited by People magazine, he will do everything possible to spend as much time as possible with JLo.

On the other hand, it is known that Bronx Diva will focus more on acting with the filming of The Mother, the first project he will carry out for the Netflix platform, as well as his leading role in the production marry me, which will be released in theaters in February 2022.









“They will see each other when they can,” a source close to the couple told the aforementioned publication in September. That, until the holidays come end of the year, as the couple plans to spend Christmas and New Years together and as a family.

“The two of you will have a break. For Jennifer, Christmas is for children. It makes it very special to them. He loves Christmas ”, assured another source. “This year will take more planning as Ben wants to be with his children too. They have not yet made a decision about the end of the year parties, but they are trying to solve it “.

