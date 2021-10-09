Ariana Grande to launch her own beauty brand, rem beauty

Singer Ariana Grande will venture into the world of beauty with the launch of rem beauty, her own make-up and personal care brand.

By Arianna Gonzales

More and more celebrities are joining the Kim Kardashian phenomenon and betting on the creation of beauty brands. They have Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Jennifer Aniston and now, Ariana Grande.

The pop singer and coach of The Voice has announced through Instagram his new project: rem beauty, a brand of makeup and personal care products.

With a clip in which Grande is seen inside an old television and upside down, the singer has inaugurated the Instagram page of her new brand.

After that, six more publications trace the way to what will be the launch of the new project by the “Thank U, Next” interpreter.









About the products

Although none of the posts suggest the products that will be on sale soon, the phrase that accompanies one of the photos in your feed, “It’s never enough makeup”, suggests that the proposal will feature a wide variety of beauty products.

Eyeliner, lipsticks and mascara are the most voiced, since they are part of Grande’s makeup basics.

“The first element we will focus on will be the eyes. They are our main source to express our dreams, our emotions, our everything. They are the means by which we tell stories and communicate. I think you can say more with your eyes than with words sometimes “the singer said in an interview with Allure magazine.

On the other hand, the rem beauty profile also offers a direct link to its website, where users can register to be the first to know about launches and promotions.

Ariana Grande’s new project has excited her fans, who, on social media, proudly comment that “they can’t wait to buy all the brand’s products.”

According to the ideals that Ariana shares, the makeup line is expected to be completely cruelty-free, vegan and based on natural products, which will allow it to quickly position itself in the saturated beauty market.