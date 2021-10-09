Another Unreal World – James Skinner}

Due to the coronavirus pandemic that caused the isolation of a large majority of the population from worldly life for a few months, the increase in hours in front of the computer, television, the ‘play station’, fiercely giving WhatsApp and other hobbies it has surpassed the normal statistics of the last few years. There are those who read books, especially parents with young children, others playing cards or chess, to give examples, but most sooner or later ended up at the ‘silly box’ to end the day. I don’t know the figures, but many viewers have a ‘multi-channel’ contract with several paid ‘extras’, especially in sports like football, although unfortunately this bloody situation has canceled, for now the league and has left us wanting , except for one channel or another that broadcasts ‘rebroadcasts’ of former exceptional parties. What abound more than anything are series, especially North American and even international movies.

What happens, unfortunately, are what are called ‘repeats’ of the same thing, over and over again. The same channels are passed from one side to the other. Others broadcast them in the morning and then another watch in the afternoon. Total saturation. Also, once again, there is everything. From the romantics to the police, from the historical to the erotic, there is something for everyone. However, after so many years as a fan of cinematography, I realized the absurd world of fiction, I would even say exaggerated, of this supposed sector of contemporary art that has been transporting us to a world that simply does not exist. Or am I wrong? ‘Based on real events’, some say. Chinese tale! ‘In memory of my uncle Juan’ say others. And who cares. Then those who make up a story within a tragedy. The most ridiculous example, which I have already mentioned in another note, was that of love in the film ‘Titanic’ by director James Cameron with Leonardo di Carpio and Kate Winslet. An insult to one of the most famous naval tragedies in history. If we go through all the World War II movies, except for some truly exceptional ones, most are quirky scripts with handsome Americans from the 7th Cavalry and ugly Germans with hateful faces throughout the film’s shooting. Perhaps ‘Schindler’s List’ was an exception, but thanks to one of the great directors of our time, Stephen Spielberg. Why the title of this note? We’ll see. Let’s start with the police officers that start with cops in hundreds of patrol cars chasing the bad guys or maybe some who are good, but we still don’t know. For minutes they dodge other cars, collide, drive against each other, explode and generally those pursued escape unharmed. Please! In real life, at the second block, or sector of the highway, the chase ended. Then there are fist fights, with baseball bats, breaking furniture, vases, chairs, windows to fall down a ravine or into a river.

The next day, the hero appears with a small scratch making love to the 5th. In normal life he would have his body in pieces with his face busted and in intensive care. But the best are the spontaneous sex scenes. Plas! Boom! On the kitchen table, against a wall, up the stairs, and occasionally in bed. But always rough. I leave it there, but everything remains unreal. Give me the Simpsons any day.