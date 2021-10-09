Anne Hathaway shows off her long hair with an on-trend haircut

After a few weeks of intense work, Anne Hathaway celebrated the completion of the filming of ‘WeCrashed‘with a post of thanks to his team through his social networks. In the photograph, the American actress she wears bright brown hair, which denotes one of the haircuts favorites for the season in XL manes.

‘WeWrapped! To the entire cast and crew of #WeCrashed from @appletv, I am very proud and grateful to have been on this team, thank you! ” wrote the Oscar winner, Anne Hathaway. In this way it marks the end of a moment in his career, one in which in addition to having starred for the first time in a miniseries with Jared Leto, serves as part of the producer team.

These weeks of filming in New York gave us inspiration with a handful of outfits worn by the protagonist of ‘The devil wears fashion’ by giving life to Rebekah neumann, wife of Adam Neumann and founders of the company WeWork, one of the startups most valuable in the world and that had an unfortunate outcome due to the eccentricities of the couple. So was the cutting her hair and his healthy mane.









Anne Hathaway with the trendy haircut for long hair

Anne Hathaway has built his career around chestnut manes, which can vary seasonally between different shades of brown that oscillate between deep browns, those with hazelnut reflections or even blonde highlights. For the moment, choose a chocolate brown in a uniform shade, with locks that shine as much as your skin.

The long haircut what does the actress points to one of the most prominent trends for fall 2021, largely because it is a practical style and effortless that requires very little maintenance. Although the layers have been a constant throughout the year, so are the manes in the same length and smooth, looking for them to look healthy at all times.

Anne Hathaway opts for this extension that reaches the middle of the chest and that was also characteristic of the nineties and early 2000s. Same as then, it is slightly disheveled in this postcard, betting on that casual look as if he had just gotten up, which two decades ago used to accompany flared jeans, just as it happens now again.