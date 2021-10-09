Amber Heard: With audio from Amber Heard’s testimony, Johnny Depp’s lecture is interrupted | Present

Although the separation between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp occurred some time ago and apparently everything was settled on the legal issue, the truth is that this could continue to be news for a long time, starting because recently, they interrupted a lecture that Johnny was giving with the audio of the testimony Amber gave during the trial against The Sun.

And it is that this situation has brought countless problems to the actor, who for a long time remained one of the favorites in the film industry, and who with the scandal of his divorce lost important roles, which included the sequel to Fantastic Animals: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

You can also read: Johnny Depp talks about the culture of cancellation and remembers Jack Sparrow with nostalgia



On the other hand, it is important to comment that there were also consequences for her, but in this case not so negative, since her career is going from strength to strength, to the extent that she will once again share credits with Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson in the movie of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

And although the situation of both is different now, the truth is that after the break, their audience was divided and now it is the cancellation culture the one that you try to use to attack and defend both.

Notably, much of the public believes that Heard was really the violent part of the relationship. This seems to be confirmed by a series of audios that were leaked to the press a long time ago where she states that she cannot help but get violent when upset, and despite Depp telling her that if things escalate again they will have to separate, she admits that cannot promise.

You may be interested: Johnny Depp transforms once more into Jack Sparrow, and thus confirms that he is irreplaceable

However, months ago the verdict was released in the trial that the actor began against The Sun for calling him “Handcuff beater”, and the ruling was not in his favor, as it was considered that there was sufficient evidence to support the expression used by the newspaper.









Of course, many more believe that both were quite toxic and that the constant lawsuit is a way to continue to affect each other. Soon a new trial will begin, where each sued the other for defamation, and the result could change the landscape for the two actors.

Regarding the above, recently, it was announced that during an interview with the actor in the San Sebastian Film Festival, a member of the public posted a recording of Amber Heard’s testimony at The Sun’s trial. It is not known who the person was who did this, but the audio was clear:

It has been really painful to relive the breakdown of my relationship, to have my reasons, my truth questioned, and the most intimate and traumatic details of my life with Johnny shared in court and broadcast to the entire world.

We recommend: Johnny Depp reappears happy on his first red carpet after lawsuit

And although the recording showed a delicate part of the situation, the truth is that 79 percent of the people present did not react to the audio, some believe that because they could not hear it and others because they simply did not give it importance.