Saturday, October 9, 2021
Amber Heard will have her solo movie in the DC universe | Films

By Sonia Gupta
Freddy fieldsSeptember 22, 2021 – 13:56

Amber Heard could have a solo movie with her DC Comics Aquaman character

Despite all the controversies he has had Amber Heard, Warner Bros and DC Comics keep it as a flag inside Aquaman and it seems that he could have his solo film as Mera, a beloved character within the saga.

Of course, the reception you would have after the controversy against Johnny Depp, his former partner, does not seem to make a good part of the fans happy. However, neither Warner nor DC have made any kind of statement or change in their productions.

For now, Aquaman producer Peter Safran is the only one who has said anything about it, ensuring that Mera and Amber Herad will stay within the franchise and within DC, because in addition to continuing in Aquaman, it could also have his own solo movie.

This, according to him, would come true through HBO Max originals, where several franchises have already been nested in the face of the inability to make mass premieres in cinemas as was done before the pandemic.

DC Comics and Warner Bros. are planning to release series and movies for Batgirl, Black Canary and Blue Beetle on HBO Max, which is why a tape dedicated to Mera doesn’t seem like such a far-fetched act, considering how popular the character was in the Aquaman outing.


Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
