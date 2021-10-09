Amber Heard will have her solo movie in the DC universe | Films

Freddy fields

Amber Heard could have a solo movie with her DC Comics Aquaman character

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

Despite all the controversies he has had Amber Heard, Warner Bros and DC Comics keep it as a flag inside Aquaman and it seems that he could have his solo film as Mera, a beloved character within the saga.

Of course, the reception you would have after the controversy against Johnny Depp, his former partner, does not seem to make a good part of the fans happy. However, neither Warner nor DC have made any kind of statement or change in their productions.

Amber Heard. Johnny Depp’s ex-wife accepted his sexual preferences in 2010 during a GLAAD event.





Photo: AP

For now, Aquaman producer Peter Safran is the only one who has said anything about it, ensuring that Mera and Amber Herad will stay within the franchise and within DC, because in addition to continuing in Aquaman, it could also have his own solo movie.

This, according to him, would come true through HBO Max originals, where several franchises have already been nested in the face of the inability to make mass premieres in cinemas as was done before the pandemic.

Advertising

DC Comics and Warner Bros. are planning to release series and movies for Batgirl, Black Canary and Blue Beetle on HBO Max, which is why a tape dedicated to Mera doesn’t seem like such a far-fetched act, considering how popular the character was in the Aquaman outing.