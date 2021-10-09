Saturday, October 9, 2021
Amber Heard could count on her solo movie in DC

By Sonia Gupta
It must be remembered that for some time, Heard has been in the eye of the storm for his mediatic separation from Johnny depp. This prompted a large number of people to sign a large number of petitions asking the studio to fire her and even called for a boycott of the next Aquaman movie.

The truth is that the producer of the tape, Peter safran, assured that it does not matter what they say, since Mera is here to stay. That is why the heroine could have her own film or series, whose destination would be HBO Max.

This makes sense considering that upcoming installments of characters like Batgirl, Black cannary and Blue beetleThey will have their solo tapes, which will go directly to HBO Max, skipping theaters.

In Mera’s case, it is a character with great potential within the DCEU and with greater possibilities of being developed outside of Aquaman. Although it was previously said that his role will be even greater in The Lost Kingdom, his luck will remain tied to that of Arthur Curry, played by Jason momoa.




All that said, it is practically a fact that Amber Heard is not going anywhere and will continue to work for Warner Bros. Since the beginning of this year it has been rumored that the actress seeks to join a famous saga or have a prominent role within the DCEU.

How much does HBO Max cost in Argentina?

HBO Max can be purchased with two subscription plans:

  • Plan Standard that offers families access to 3 simultaneous users, 5 personalized profiles, content downloads (up to 30 titles) and high definition video and some titles in HD and 4K, on all supported devices. This plan will be priced at $ 529 a month.
  • Plan Mobile It offers access to the same content catalog, but was designed for an individual experience, content downloads (up to 5 titles) to enjoy in standard definition on compatible smartphones and tablets. This plan will be priced at $ 359 a month.

Sonia Gupta
