Amber Heard (‘Aquaman’) celebrates her daughter’s first 6 months of life

Johnny Deep’s ex-wife became a mother on April 8, when her first daughter was born. Amber Heard had been trying to be a mom for years, and now she has succeeded without “want a ring”, as she herself said on her Instagram account.

That was six months ago, and now the ‘Aquaman’ actress shares with all her followers the immense happiness that her daughter has given her, celebrating his half year of life. Amber Heard has posted an entrañable photograph on his Instagram profile, in which we can see her playing with Oonagh Paige, who is on her knees. “The best six months of my life, the first six months of yours”.

With these words the actress wanted to make it clear that is in one of its best moments, despite being in the middle of a legal battle with Jonny Depp, in which it is not yet clear who will win. This adorable picture has earned the likes of thousands of people, who have also left comments congratulating the mother and her daughter on this special day.

Since her daughter came to this world, Amber Heard does not separate from her not even to train. As we all know, the actress is in the middle of filming ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kindom’ and for this she undergoes intense training, which does not seem to be an impediment to enjoying her motherhood.









This is what Amber Heard has shown, with a photo in which we see her doing weights with one hand, and holding her baby in the other: “multitasking mom”.

