Amanda Seyfried Mean Girls | Actress surprises when sharing image with cast of Chicas Pesadas

The renowned interpreter shared an image that struck all the fans of the popular film with nostalgia.

The actress Amanda Seyfried qHe wanted to surprise his followers and shared an image of the filming of Mean girls in 2003 on his Instagram.









Seyfried posted a behind-the-scenes look at her with her co-stars: Lizzy Caplan (Janis), Daniel Franzese (Damian), Lacey Chabert (Gretchen), Lindsay Lohan. (Cady) and Jonathan Bennett (Aaron). “FBF weekends in 2003 honey,” she captioned the photo.

After this, his former castmates left messages about the image, further surprising fans.

“What a fun time! A great team! “Lohan wrote.” IT WAS THE BEST, “Seyfried replied.

Franzese told Seyfried: “You still look just as young and beautiful! “ and he commented again noting that he now has “more eyebrow hair and some fine, sweet lines.” (Sadly, she was not jokingly mentioned being a “cool mom”. Missed opportunity?)

Chabert was feeling nostalgic, writing, “Wow. So many great memories!” and Franzese replied: “you look the same too.”

Bennett seemed to enjoy the youthful flashback, writing, “We were babies.”

Mean Girls, which became a hit when it was released in 2004, launching the careers of its leads.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson wrote, “Wow, this is the next level.” Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner called it “ICONIQUE.”

The cast members of Mean Girls met last October (on October 3) for a panel discussion.