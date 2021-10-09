All the Rumors around the MCU so far!

There are many rumors surrounding the future of the MCU and Out of Focus compiled the most relevant ones so far.

What will happen in the next productions of the Marve’s Cinematic Universel? It is the question that all the fans of this world constantly ask themselves, so on the eve of calming this anxiety for knowledge, every week various media reveal rumors that may or may not indicate future events or appearances in this franchise, so in Out of focus we collect some of the most relevant.

More projects on the doorstep

According to Charles Murphy, Phase 4 of the MCU will feature more than 23 projects between films and series that include She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Secret Invasion, The Marvels, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The insider says that Marvel has not yet announced 9 productions, which would be a movie live action upon Marvel zombies, and projects starring Ghost Rider, Nova and Secret warriors.

The X-Men reboot

The Illuminerdi commented on the rumor that he is preparing a reboot about the X-Men, a project that would be developed under the provisional title of The Mutants, the cua could be released in 2023.

Three Spider-Man?

The biggest rumor that revolves around Spider-Man: No Way Home is that we will see the confirmation of Spiderverse: the appearance of the different histrions who have played the arachnid hero in the cinema, that is to say Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would share screen with Tom holland.

As part of the multiverse it has even been rumored that we could see the actresses who gave life to the love interests of the old Spiderman: Mary Jane Watson –Kirsten dunst– and Gwen Stacy –Emma Stone-.

Although Andrew Garfield has denied appearing in the film on various occasions, and the above seems to come from more of a source of wishes than a specific report, fans will go to theaters on December 17, 2021 to glimpse if this will come true.

Deborah Chow in talks with Marvel

MCU Cosmic reported that the director of The Mandalorian: Deborah Chow, would have had multiple conversations with Marvel studios. There are no reports pointing to specific projects in these discussions. The filmmaker also directed a season 1 episode of Iron fist and from season 2 of Jessica jones.

Future villains for Spidey?

According to The Illuminerdi, Sony wants Jodie Turner-Smith interpret to Calypso in the movie of Kraven. The character is a lover and occasional companion to Kraven and they are both villains of Spider-man. Calypso is a psychopathic voodoo priestess who uses magic potions in her arsenal and loves to drive Kraven into fits of rage for fun.

On the other hand, on June 15, a rumor spread that Kraven could face Chameleon, character who has the ability to change his appearance at will, frequently taking the form of others in their evil plans.









The sinister six?

Currently Spider-Man: No Way Home has confirmed in its cast to Alfred Molina like Doctor Octopus and Jamie Fox like Electro, but after the trailer of the aforementioned film, the fans think that the arachnid hero will have to face the team of villains known as the sinister six, which in addition to those already mentioned could join the Green Goblin of Willem Dafoe, the mystery of Jake gyllenhaaHe, the Sandman from the trilogy of Sam raimi, and someone who could be Venom or the Lizard the one who faced Andrew Garfield.

Is Daredevil coming back?

Various insiders indicate that the actor who gave life to Daredevil in the series of Netflix: could also come back in Spider-Man: No Way Home, rumors that increased when the actor had to cancel his appearance in a convention because “Last minute changes to the filming schedule”, this on a similar date when the arachnid movie was re-filming shots.

According to Daniel Richtman, the Daredevil of Charlie cox and other actors / actresses of the aforementioned series on Netflix could return in the next series of Threw out. It is uncertain if this means that other Netflix characters like Jessica Jones, Iron Fist or Luke Cage They could also be incorporated into the MCU.

Shuma-Gorath will appear in the MCU

According to Daniel Richtman, Marvel plans to bring Doctor Strange villain Shuma-Gorath to the MCU. The towering creature is depicted as a multi-limbed green cyclops that resembles a species of alien octopus, often depicted as an ancient demon with supernatural powers, who has ruled multiple dimensions for hundreds of thousands of years.

Other rumors

According to a rumor We Got This Covered, Liam Neeson is chosen to embody on the big screen Galactus .

is chosen to embody on the big screen . According to the insider Daniel ritchman , Marvel studios would be developing a series focused on the new organization of the Ten Rings with Xialing as the main protagonist.

, would be developing a series focused on the new organization of the Ten Rings with as the main protagonist. According DanielRPK , Marvel is developing a spinoff from Monica Rambeau.

, Marvel is developing a spinoff from Murphy’s Multiverse reported that the writer of Better call saul: Marion Dayre, was cast as the lead writer on an unannounced show from Marvel studios.

Moviegoers and moviegoers, which MCU rumor do you think will come true?