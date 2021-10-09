TO Alex Rodriguez he doesn’t mind laughing on his own. The ex player The 46-year-old MLB player made a playful comment about the state of his own singleness Thursday night during his coverage of the American League Division Series with fellow broadcasters Kevin Burkhardt, David Ortiz and Frank Thomas for Fox Sports.

Just as the group was discussing how several Tampa Bay Rays players were seen eating popcorn in the dugout during a matchup against the Boston Red Sox, the highlight video was cut to a 2010 video of Rodriguez enjoying snack with his then girlfriend Cameron Diaz, prompting a laugh from the retired athlete.

“This is not the first time that people have eaten popcorn in the middle of the game,” Burkhardt said, before showing images of Rodriguez being fed popcorn by Diaz while attending Super Bowl XLV. Alex Rodriguez then replied with a smile, “KB, maybe that’s why I’m single.”

Alex Rodríguez was Cameron Díaz’s boyfriend?

Alex Rodríguez makes fun of himself: “Maybe that’s why I’m single.”

The Truth News reports that Alex Rodriguez and Cameron Diaz, now 49, were together in an on-off relationship for a year before ending their romance in 2011.

Before their final breakup, Diaz addressed the couple’s much-talked-about moment with the popcorn during an appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman, saying at the time, “It was the only piece of popcorn I even put on. close to their face, and they had the camera on just as I did. “









Since then, Rodriguez has been romantically linked to CTO Anne Wojcicki and Jennifer Lopez, with the latter of whom he parted ways earlier this year. Although there is nothing clear about their separation, it is rumored that Jennifer Lopez was not happy with Alex Rodríguez.

When did A-Rod get engaged to Jennifer Lopez?

Alex Rodríguez makes fun of himself: “Maybe that’s why I’m single.”

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, 52, were initially engaged in March 2019 after two years of dating, but announced their breakup with a joint statement in April.

“We have realized that we are best friends and we hope to continue being so. We will continue to work together and support each other in our shared businesses and projects,” J-Lo’s statement read at the time.

“We wish each other the best for each other and for each other’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to thank everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

In August, Alex Rodriguez He said he’s “in a great place” and that he’s focusing on “all the positives” in life, like the daughters he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis: Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13.

Follow us on Google News, Facebook and Twitter to stay informed.