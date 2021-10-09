Álex de la Iglesia talks about Tom Cruise and the recording of his new movie Venicefrenia

Coronavirus crisis. Confinement order. The cities are left empty. Something unusual in places like Venice, always packed with tourists. Álex de la Iglesia sees the opportunity of his life to film in the city of canals. Ask for the permits. He gets them and goes with his team to film Venicephrenia. Tom Cruise comes up with the same idea. He asks for the permits and moves to Italy to record Mission Impossible.

“Cruise had the means, he had placed boats in the canal to illuminate St. Mark’s Square at night. We would go behind him discreetly and take advantage of his light to shoot outdoors at night. We stole his light. Tom didn’t know about it,” he explains From the Church in an interview with The vanguard during his stay at the Sitges Fantastic Film Festival where this morning he premiered Venicephrenia.

A group of Spanish teenagers, three girls and two boys, arrive in Venice on a cruise to enjoy the famous carnival and have a good party. The city is on the warpath against tourism, but the group, led by Ingrid García-Jonsson and Silvia Alonso, is undeterred. They are young and all they want is to have fun. Until one of the boys disappears and everything goes wrong …

Venicephrenia, the last film from the director of The Day of the Beast (1995) and Community (2000) has much of a horror film for adolescents, but it also recovers the essence of the detective film with which De la Iglesia already built The Oxford crimes (2008). Nobody misses Donna Leon’s wink: the inspector looking for the missing boy is called Guido Brunelli.













“I have read Leon and I have really enjoyed his work, also that of Patricia Highsmith. This is a suspense movie within a slasher adolescent in an inhospitable place, where there is a lot of trickery, “says the director. There is also the essential scares, a lot of blood and a claim to preserve the heritage.

Like Leon, De la Iglesia denounces the uncontrolled explosion of tourism: “Venice is a city that is in danger of death, I am aware that I am one more, that as a tourist I contribute to this uprooting, that we see life through a mask or from a mobile phone and we do nothing to prevent it, but we should, because this phenomenon is happening in many places, in other cities like Barcelona “.

Poster for ‘Veneciafrenia’, by Álex de la Iglesia

The bad guys in the film are two Venetian twins determined to cut corners with cruise passengers and out-of-control tourism. One, the craziest, mercilessly murders scandalous visitors. The other, the more temperate, simply kidnaps them. Between the two they sow terror, which is what De la Iglesia likes and what has brought him back to Sitges.

“Sitges is my first home, it is the place I love the most on a cinematographic level. I only make films for Sitges, because this Festival thinks like me and I feel more than comfortable. I’m almost from Sitges and I wouldn’t mind living here,” he says Director of 800 bullets (2002). And to keep returning to his first home, De la Iglesia has a plan.

De la Iglesia has presented ‘Veneciafrenia’ in Sitges Miquel Gonzalez

A kind of franchise, Paramo Fear Collection, that will give you the opportunity to produce one or two films a year. Venicephrenia has inaugurated this series. “In four weeks we started shooting the second film, with one of the best at the helm, perhaps the best, Jaume Balagueró,” explains De la Iglesia, “but there are many other technicians and directors willing to participate. There is a lot of talent,” he concludes the filmmaker.