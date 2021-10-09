Alejandro Sanz and other Spanish stars in Hollywood

After thirty years of successful career, having sold 25 million records, having been the Spanish artist with the most Grammy awards, four, plus 24 Latin Grammys and having performed at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympic Games, representing to Europe, Alejandro Sanz has added a new recognition this year. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has awarded him a star on the Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, number 2,703, which the singer uncovered on Friday at 1,750 Vine Street, in front of the Capitol Records building.

“I wish my parents were alive to see me this day,” said Alejandro Sanz excitedly in his speech, before uncovering his star, the ninth awarded to a Spanish artist. The ceremony was attended by Mexican actress Yalitza Aparicio and Jody Gerson, executive director of the singer’s record company, Universal Music Publishing Group. And of course there were Nicole Mihalka and Lupita Sánchez-Cornejo, president and vice president, respectively, of the Board of Directors of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Alejandro Sanz with Nicole Mihalka and Lupita Sánchez-Cornejo, from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, the Mexican actress Yalitza Aparicio and the director of Universal Music, Jody Gerson. EFE / Armando Arorizo

This body is in charge of awarding the famous five-pointed stars, in recognition of his work to the entertainment industry and in the case of Sanz for being one of the most influential musicians in the Hispanic world.

“I never dreamed of this, because I am not John Wayne,” joked Alejandro Sanz, who began his speech of thanks in English but soon switched to Spanish, at the request of more than a hundred followers, who had been waiting for him in the early hours of the morning. the popular street.

Javier Bardem uncovered his star in 2012, accompanied by the film director Sam Mendes Getty

“I want to thank the child that I was and that never gave up on dreaming. I dreamed of being on stage, of giving concerts and making a living from music, but never this, “said the 52-year-old singer, who was very excited about” being in the place where magic is created “and surrounded of “so many talents”.

“Music is the best in the world,” concluded the author of hits such as Broken heart, do not compare me or it is not the same after dedicating the star to his four sons (Manuela, Alexander, Dylan and Alma), who were not present. Who did accompany him was his partner, the Cuban artist Rachel Valdés.









Penelope Cruz with Johnny Depp, who was present when the actress uncovered her star in 2011 Getty

Alejandro Sanz is the ninth Spaniard with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The first to have it was the Catalan musician and conductor Xavier Cugat in 1960 (1,601 Vine Street), who brought his Latin rhythms to many films of the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s. Also starring is the Madrid-born silent film actor, Tony Moreno (6,651 Hollywood Blvd), and the Valencian conductor José Iturbi (6,834 Hollywood Blvd.), well known in Hollywood in the 1940s.

On November 6, 1985, Julio Iglesias, with more than 250 million records sold, uncovered his star (7,000 Hollywood Blvd.) accompanied by radio host Johnny Grant. The tenor Plácido Domingo has also had his at the same number on the street, since September 2, 1993.

Antonio Banderas, in 2005, with his then-wife Melanie Griffith, their daughter, Stella del Carmen, and Dakota Johnson, Melanie’s daughter Gtres

On October 19, 2005, Antonio Banderas was rewarded with a star (2,294, at 6,801 Hollywood Blvd.) at the age of 16 after arriving in the mecca of cinema and shortly before releasing The legend of the fox. The Malaga actor was accompanied by his wife Melanie Griffith, their daughter, Stella del Carmen, Dakota Johnson, his wife’s daughter, and by actress Sharon Stone.

Penelope Cruz uncovered her star (2,436 at 6,434 Hollywood Blvd.) on April 1, 2011, two months after debuting as a mother. In addition to her husband, Javier Bardem, the actress was accompanied by Johnny Depp with whom she had just shot Pirates of the Caribbean 4, on Stranger Tides

The tenor Plácido Domingo shows the replica of his star, uncovered in 1993 Getty

And before Alejandro Sanz, the penultimate star awarded to a Spaniard went to Javier Bardem, on November 8, 2012 (2,484, at 6,834 Hollywood Blvd.). On that occasion, his wife Penelope Cruz was not by his side. He was accompanied by Sam Mendes, the director of the film Skyfall , where Bardem played the villain and his companions Naomie Harris and Bérénice Marlohe.

The Walk of Fame was created in 1958 by Californian artist Oliver Weismuller to renew the image of Hollywood and honor the entertainment world, in five categories: film, theater, music, radio and television. Actress Joanne Woodward, wife of Paul Newman, received her first star on February 9, 1960.

Julio Iglesias revealed his star in 1985 with radio host Johnny Grant Getty

In order for a person to be able to obtain a star (previously awarded by the Chamber), they must commit to going to uncover it on a date in the next five years. That is the reason why Whitney Houston or Madonna were annulled at the time, or that Clint Eastwood, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, George Clooney or Angelina Jolie do not have it yet. In addition, you have to pay about $ 50,000 that movie studios or record companies usually cover.

Some of the curiosities of the Walk of Fame is that Gene Autry is the only artist who has a star in each of the five categories. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are the youngest actresses to star, uncovered when they were 17, and the only twins. There are two stars with the name of Harrison Ford, one corresponds to the current actor and another to the silent film. They also have stars, among others, former presidents Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump and the three Apollo 11 astronauts. In addition to the boxer Mohamed Ali, the singer Shakira, the conductor Gustavo Dudamel, The Simpsons and Godzilla.