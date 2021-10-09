Actresses fight against the imposition of eternal youth

“I was frustrated, like so many women in different careers, at the thought of being told, ‘Well, that’s it: you’ve been through that period where everything is going to be fine and now you’re in your forties and we’re not so interested. your narration or your ideas or who you are as a woman or as a person“, said Nicole Kidman last August to You magazine. The 54-year-old actress continues to achieve success with titles such as “The Undoing“Or”Big Little Lies”, Co-produced by his own company Blossom Films. In the case of “Big Little Lies”, In collaboration with the producer of his co-star Reese witherspoon, Hello sunshine, launched in 2016. In her acceptance speech after winning a 2018 Screen Actors Guild Award for her role in “Big Little Lies,” Kidman took the opportunity to put this reality on the table.. On stage, the Australian actress He named numerous actresses such as Meryl Streep, Jane Fonda, Judi Dench, and Susan Sarandon, among others, and thanked them for their pioneering performances. Then he highlighted how wonderful it was that actresses today had the opportunity to have a career after forty.

“We have proven and these actresses and many more are showing that we are powerful, powerful and viable“, said. “I just beg the industry to support us, because our stories are finally being told. And it is just the beginning and I am proud to be part of a community that is instigating this change.”. When the actress Olivia wilde was submitted for a role for the movie “Wolf of Wall Street” of 2013 They told her she was “very old,” as she said on “The Howard Stern Show”And collected various media. They did not specify whether to play the protagonist’s first woman or the second. She was 29 years old and the actor who would have been her partner, Leonardo Dicaprio, 38. Finally, Cristin Milioti, a year younger than Wilde and eleven more than Dicaprio, became the first wife, and Margot Robbie, 16 years younger than the leading actor.. Something similar happened with Maggie gyllenhaal, who at 37, is now 43, was considered too old to play the lover of a 55-year-old man. “I was surprised. It made me feel really bad, it made me angry and then it made me laugh “he told The Wrap, in 2015.

On “Mank”, The film about Herman Mankiewicz, screenwriter of Citizen Kane, the title role was played by Gary oldman, at 62 years old. In his wife, Sara Mankiewicz, 33-year-old Tuppence Middleton got involved. In lIn real life, the two members of the couple had been born the same year. In front of the cameras, they become interesting mature men as they get older, with loving partners who could be their daughters in real life. “It’s ridiculous. We’ve all seen James Bond grow older and older and his girlfriends younger and younger. It’s so annoying“, said Helen mirren at a 2015 event hosted by The Wrap.





“I remember when I was in my forties, I thought that every movie would be the last, really“, said Meryl streep to the Wall Street Journal Magazine in 2016. “And all evidence of other women in their forties at that time, 27 years ago, would lead you to believe that was the case.”.

Streep continued working after she turned forty and continues to do so, being one of the most admired actresses, but it did not seem that that was the common tonic in the industry, but rather an exception. “Meryl Streep is shining in ‘August: Osage County’, proving that there are still good roles in Hollywood for Meryl Streeps in her sixties.“, said Tina fey in the humorous monologue with which she and Amy Poehler opened the 2014 Golden Globes.

IS THERE A WAY TO AGE WITHOUT GRACE? Dakota johnson She also spoke on this topic in an interview in the British edition of Vogue in 2016. “Why doesn’t my mother make movies? She is an extraordinary actress!”He said in reference to Melanie Griffith. “Why my grandmother [Tippi Hedren] don’t make movies? This industry is fucking brutal. No matter how tough you are, sometimes you have the feeling of not being loved. It is absurd and fierce. Every time I am inactive for a while, I am not sure if I will go back to work”. Various actresses have claimed on different occasions that aging is something irremediable and that women should be able to do it naturally. “There is a lot of judgment inherent in the term aging gracefully.“, said Julianne Moore to As If magazine, according to People, about the expression, which qualifies as sexist when used mainly with women. “Is there a graceless way to grow old?”He added. “It’s part of the human condition, so why do we always talk about it like it’s something we have control over?? “ Men in their forties and over accounted for 52% of all male roles. While women in their forties and over accounted for 32% of the female charactersAccording to the latest report, referring to 2020, “It’s a Man’s (Celluloid) World”By Dr. Martha M. Lauzen of the Center for the Study of Women in Television and Film at San Diego State University. Most of the female characters, almost 60%, are in their twenties and thirties, while the majority of the males, 52%, are in their thirties and forties..