Actresses against the imposition of eternal youth

“I was frustrated, just like so many women in different careers, at the idea that they would tell me: ‘Well, that’s it: you’ve gone through that period in which everything is going to be fine and now you are in your forties and we are not so interested in your narration or your ideas or who you are as a woman or as a person, “said the renowned actress Nicole Kidman last August me to the magazine “You”.

The 54-year-old actress continues to achieve success with titles such as “The Undoing” or “Big Little Lies”, co-produced by his own company Blossom Films. In the case of “Big Little Lies”, in collaboration with the production company of his co-star Reese witherspoon, Hello Sunshine, launched in 2016.

In his acceptance speech after winning an award from the Screen Actors Guild In 2018 for his role in “Big Little Lies”, Kidman took the opportunity to put this reality on the table. On stage, the Australian actress named numerous actresses such as Meryl Streep, Jane Fonda, Judi Dench and Susan Sarandon, among others, and thanked them for their pioneering performances. Then he highlighted how wonderful it was that actresses today had the opportunity to have a career past forty.

“We have shown and these actresses and many more are showing that we are powerful, powerful and viable,” he said. “I only pray to the industry support us, because our stories are finally being told. And it’s just the beginning and I’m proud to be part of a community who is instigating this change. “

When actress Olivia Wilde came forward for a role for the film “Wolf of Wall Street” from 2013 told her that she was “very old”, as she said on “The Howard Stern Show” and they picked up various media. They did not specify whether to play the protagonist’s first woman or the second.

She was 29 years old and the actor who would have been her partner, Leonardo Dicaprio, 38. Finally, Cristin Milioti, a year younger than Wilde and eleven years younger than Dicaprio, became the first wife, and Margot Robbie, 16 years younger than the leading actor.









Something similar happened with actress Maggie Gyllenhaal, who at 37 – now 43 – was considered too old to play the lover of a 55-year-old man.

“It surprised me. It made me feel really bad, it pissed me off and then it made me laugh,” she told “The Wrap” in 2015.

Meryl Streep continued working after she turned forty and continues to do so, being one of the most admired actresses, but it did not seem that that was the common tonic in the industry, but rather an exception.

“Meryl Streep is brilliant in ‘August: Osage County’, proving that there are still good roles in Hollywood for Meryl Streeps in her sixties, “said Tina Fey in the humorous monologue with which she and Amy Poehler opened the 2014 Golden Globes.

