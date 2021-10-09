Saturday, October 9, 2021
About a car Cindy Prado wears lingerie and makes everyone fall in love

By Sonia Gupta
The beautiful American model, Cindy Prado, He raised the temperature of his loyal fans again with one of his recent publications on his Instagram profile, where he had no qualms about showing off his beauty while he showed himself on a luxurious car and modeled a lace and lycra set that he left with mouth open to more than one.

As is already known, the famous internet celebrity is sweeping the world of the web and thanks to that the doors have been opened to work with important clothing and beauty brands that have been amazed by the charisma that passes through the screen.

That is why this time he was given the opportunity to participate in a photo session to the other side of the world, since he had to travel from Miami to the city of Toscano, Italy, where he is working tirelessly with several companies in the fashion and personal care industry.

Through her personal account on the little camera’s social network, the beautiful influencer posted two images that managed to cause a stir among her more than two million 590 thousand followers, due to all that she allowed them to contemplate while posing very flirtatious in an exclusive car.

As can be seen in the first postcard, Cindy leaned back in the driver’s seat with an intense look and wearing a lingerie outfit that left thousands of users breathless, in which she pulled the laces of her lace top with transparencies and her slender abdomen and small waist were exposed thanks to the lycra miniskirt she wore.

Although what most surprised Internet users was the second and last snapshot, where Prado leaned back in the car and leaned back at the same time that he raised his leg and showed his translucent black stockings without shame.

“Dropping my first set in the city of Tuscany photographed by Megan Batson”, was the message that the beautiful model added in the description of her publication, which has been able to add more than 74 thousand reactions of likes in the shape of a little red heart Until now.

