A new gym concept lands in Zaragoza from Singapore

Beatriz León (Zaragoza, 1994) and Maciek Kierkus (Warsaw, Poland, 1994) will open the doors of a new gym at the end of October, located in the Plaza Utrillas of the Aragonese capitala, in which they are going to apply a concept that they themselves experienced when they lived in Singapore. It is the Australian franchise Global F45Training, which, as its name indicates –F45–, promotes 45-minute workouts, with sessions that are never repeated.

Zaragoza will be the third city in Spain to implement it, after Madrid and Ibiza, although in the world there are more than 2,000 centers that apply this method. They all implement the same workouts every day, designed by a group of specialists, including doctors and scientists. Global F45Training investors include the actor Mark Wahlberg and footballer David Beckham.

Beatriz León has explained to Europa Press that the philosophy of this method implies that, in little more than half an hour a day, you get in shape. “Who doesn’t have that time?” According to account, both she and Maciek Kierkus have been linked to the world of sport from a very young age. He was Polish U16 doubles tennis champion, top 10 in Poland and top 500 in the world juniors category. She was champion of tennis in Aragon in all categories, champion of Spain Sub14 and her absolute best Spanish ranking was position 32.

Tennis led them both to study career in United States, at Columbus State University, where they met and then went together to Singapore, where in 2019 they founded a tennis school, Sported tennis academy, “un project tremendously exciting, in which we put a lot of effort and where we mature from the professional and human point of view “, has detailed this entrepreneur.

However, he continued, the pandemic was a “hard blow” for this tennis academy, “which had just opened”, although it was also “a lesson for us”. In Singapore, they met F45 Training “and we fell in love”In such a way that when we arrived in Zaragoza “we reconsidered our profession and decided to implant it here”.

Experience

Beatriz León has confirmed that having lived in different countries of the world, having known different cultures and having traveled “has made me grow as a person and, at the same time, has given me a lot of knowledge and has opened my mind”. In addition, tennis, being an individual sport, “has also given me many values ​​in my life, it has made me trust me” and although “there is always that fear if the business does not work, as we said in my academy of tennis: ‘Hard work, works’ “, that is, ‘Work hard, it works’.

Regarding the pandemic, he has considered that the difficulties “can turn into opportunities“And, after the different confinements to which the covid-19 has forced, now the people” whoThey want to be fit, get back to social lifeHe and, above all, have a healthy life. ”

He added that being a franchise, they have had support in training and on other guidelines that they have to follow. Right now, they are in phase Staff selection, since they are going to hire some five or six coaches, who will have the option to grow within the company and assume functions with greater responsibility.









On the other hand, he has opined that young entrepreneurs are a “very valuable capital” that administrators should take care of with aid and incentives. In addition, he wanted to convey a message of optimism because “life continues to make its way, also in this time of uncertainty” and “we have to trust in our potential, which is a lot”.

Without repeating exercises

Beatriz León has delved into the new method that they are going to take to the city of Zaragoza and has specified that in the Global F45Training only one type of classes is taught, with different exercises for each day of the year, since it has a database with 4,000 different ones.

Is about short series, high intensity, “that mimic the biomechanics of everyday movements, which involves the use of the entire body and the activation of several muscle groups at the same time,” he has described. In addition, he added, they are functional classes, where each assistant achieves his health goal, “leaving behind the great machines from other centers “.

He added that the founder of this method, Australian Rob Deutsch, sought to bridge the gap between a commercial gym and personal training. “We can say that F45 is in the middle: you train with the attention and customization of a personal training center “.

Challenge 45-45

This gym will also feature the so-called challenge of the 45 days and 45 minutes, “a personal commitment that attacks the metabolism doubly from its pillars: diet and physical exercise“. The student has to know what his goal is, how many workouts he is going to do per week and, at the same time, a personalized nutritional reorganization is proposed.” It is not a diet, but rather a change in habits “, has clarified.

Also, through an application, the participants They can have a video of the training session that is done that day in the gym to do at home, if they do not have time to go to it, of a recovery session, in case they feel overloaded and need to mobilize and stretch it and , finally, de a feed tab, with a guideline for all the meals of the day, a weekly shopping list and a library of healthy recipes.

F45 Training Utrillas

The gym, called F45 training Plaza Utrillas, has a space of about 200 square meters and it will open from seven to ten at night, with 45 minute sessions for the whole day.

Right now, they are promoting the recruitment of founding partners, who will opt for a trial period of two weeks and, once opened, if these people want to continue, they will have exclusive benefits for life.

Among them are adshort of 30 percent in the monthly fee and some gifts valued between 150 and 200 euros, such as a LionHeart heart rate monitor as a gift or sports equipment. You can reserve your place as a founding member through the F45 training application or on the web ‘https://f45training.es/plazautrillaszaragoza/home?lang=es’.