5 movies on Netflix that you should see if you are a journalist or communication student

Netflix remains as the streaming platform most used in the world. Its wide catalog and availability are factors that have influenced its success and that, to date, it has more than 80% market share in Mexico alone.

Even when films have been attractive to users, series are from the favorite content of the millions of subscribers who open this website every day to choose one, depending on the subject in which they are interested.

And about this, the journalism and communication are two great professions that have not stayed away from Netflix productions, making the two offices an essential part of different stories.

5 Films on Netflix for journalists and communication students

Whether the research work carried out by one or several journalists, or to journalism as a key piece when putting together the script. The fact is that this theme is present in some productions that Netflix has available today.

If you are interested in the subject, here are some options that may be illustrative.

Tijuana

This series starring Damian Alcázar tells the story of a team of journalists who investigate a case of corruption and murder within the upper echelons of the Baja California government and how they are colluded by organized crime.

In this production not only events are revealed that show the crimes committed by the government, businessmen and criminals, but also a persecution of all journalists who live in constant risk.

Journalist

The film released in 2004 tells the story of an important and renowned reporter from San Diego, in the United States, who has to confront a feminist journalist who generates a stir on the channel where he works supported by his new ideas.

The journey is the destination









Biographical film showing the life of photojournalist Dan Eldon, played by actor Ben Schnetzer. Here it is shown how the visual reporter puts aside his life in the city of London to move to Africa and record the struggle that the African people are going through, torn between famine and war.

Good sam

Released in 2019, The Good Sam is a feature film that tells the story of Kate Bradley, a television reporter who takes on the task of covering the life of a nameless hero who has left several bags of one hundred thousand dollars in certain areas of the city, intended for poor people. This case intrigues the journalist who will not rest until she knows the identity of the Samaritan.

His last wish

Anne Hathaway is the one who stars in this film directed by Dee Rees, in which a journalist is shown who is trapped in the story she investigates and who is related to arms trafficking in Central America, so she turns out to be involved in a crime that she was chasing.