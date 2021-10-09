State-of-the-art technology at your fingertips. A paradigm shift in the way of see the movies favorites over and over, and over again.

The novelty arrived in the 1980s with the advancement of VHS (in Spanish, home video system) and the fury of video stores -in Argentina, for example, there were 10,000-, where you could rent those big, fat cassettes and for usually black with magnetic tape that they hoarded even the most recent releases.

The hitherto classic movie outing became an eventual program. The movies could be seen from the armchair in the living room at home, any day and any time. And till rewind to repeat scenes as many times as wanted or pause the projection for a few minutes to load the bucket of popcorn, go to the bathroom or receive a friend who was late for the “show.”

The VCR was undoubtedly the forerunner of digital platforms, a massive, homelike resource so that at least two generations of moviegoers could share hundreds of movies of all genres as a family.

10 movies from the 90s to watch with your kids



With all that experience acquired and a wide catalog on the different streaming platforms to choose from, here we remind you 10 movies from the 90s to watch with your children. And in the selection we give you options for the little ones and also for those who are already entering adolescence. And they want to see everything.

1) My poor little angel (saga 1990-1992)



My Poor Little Angel 1. It was released in November 1990.

Kevin (Macaulay Culkin), a little blond boy, is forgotten at home by his parents when they go out on a Christmas trip. Far from despairing, the rogue Kevin takes over the house and begins to enjoy the solitude he is not used to because he belongs to a large family.

But some thieves from the neighborhood will keep an eye on your house and the little one will declare war on them to defend it. In the second installment, the setting is a hotel in New York and the chance proposed by the scriptwriters confronts Kevin again with the well-known thieves.

My poor little angel (1990)



My poor little angel 2 (1992)

Comedy genre.

Age: ATP.

Available in Disney +.

2) Casper-Gasparín (1995)



Cristina Ricci axis of history Casper Gasparín. / Universal Pictures.

In this case as the protagonist, the actress Christina Ricci tells us a love story, and some scares. But the film reflects much more than a cute and funny friendship.

It presents a moving story about death and confronts the viewer with the question of why ghosts remain in the world instead of going to the afterlife. Based on the cartoon series Casper the Friendly Ghost- (Gasparín), the production was in charge of the talented Steven Spielberg.

Gasparín / Casper (1995)

Genre: romantic comedy.

Age: ATP.

Available in Netflix.

3) Hook, the return of Captain Hook (1991)



Hook, in a lovely movie with Robin Williams./TriStar Pictures.

Far from his childhood as Peter Pan, the forty-year-old lawyer Peter Banning lives busy with his profession and somewhat neglects his family. But Captain James Hook did not forget him: with hatred intact, the legendary pirate kidnaps his children and forces him to return to the land of Never Land to rescue them.

There, Peter will remember his past and connect with the power of imagination, friendship and magic. This Steven Spielberg film is starring a selection of stars like Robin Williams, Dustin Hoffman and Julia Roberts.

Hook (1991)

Genre: Fantasy.

Age: ATP.

Available in Google play.

4) The Witches (1990)



The witches. Film with Angelica Huston.

Based on Roald Dahl’s book, The Witches, this film was produced by Jim Henson, the creator of the Muppets. The story takes place in a holiday hotel where a young man and his grandmother arrive to spend a few days relaxing.

There they meet a great witch convention – with Anjélica Huston as Eva Hernst, the leader – who despite their appearance of common women are hatching an evil plan. The young man will be forced to fight this army of sorceresses to break their evil mission.

The Witches (1990)

Comedy genre.

Age: ATP.

Available in HBO MAX.

5) The Truman show (1998)



A great Jim Carrey full of drama the movie The Truman Show./Paramount Pictures.

A tender and sad story that, like Big Brother, shows the staging of a fictional life as the product of a social experiment. Happy insurance agent Truman lives a monotonous and perfect life in a city where “nothing ever happens.”

But little by little the protagonist will realize that, “like in a movie”, all the characters that surround him are actors and even his own life is scripted. Raw yet full of laughter, the film features a fantastic performance by Jim Carrey.









The Truman Show (1998)

Genre: dramatic comedy.

Age: ATP.

Available in DIRECTV.

6) Jurassic Park (1993 -2018 saga)



The Jurassic Park saga is made up of 5 films.

Based on the 1990 novel of the same name by writer Michael Crichton and directed by Steven Spielberg, Jurassic Park won three Oscars in the categories: best special effects (Stan Winston), best sound and best sound editing.

Through genetic manipulation, billionaire John Hammond manages to revive species of dinosaurs and builds an amusement park-zoo so that visitors can actually observe these prehistoric animals. But the nature of the dinosaurs leads to a catastrophe that is difficult to remedy.

Age: ATP.

7) Life is Beautiful (1997)



Roberto Benigni generated an immortal film about Nazism.

With the Nazi advance on Italy in World War II, a man, his wife and their son of Jewish origin are taken to a concentration camp. There, the child is separated from the mother and remains with the father, who try to hide it and make him believe that everything is a game and that if he manages not to discover it, he will be the winner.

The tenderness of that father and the desperation to save his son lead him to try to “disguise” each dramatic situation in a funny moment. This work of art is written, directed and starring the talented Roberto Benigni.

Life is beautiful (1997).

Genre: dramatic comedy.

Age: ATP.

Available in Google play.

8) Men in Black (1997 – 2019 saga)



Will Smith and Tommy Leee Jones in Men in Black./Columbia Pictures.

The plot: science fiction, monsters, aliens and all kinds of creatures living in human suits and walking with us. These men in blackWill Smith and Tommy Lee Jones) are a police force assigned to protect the Earth.

And if some extraterrestrial is revealed, they will have the mission to teach him. Fun and with many touches of humor, it shows the fantasy? that aliens might already be living among us.

Men in Black – Men in Black (1997)



Men in Black II (2002)



Men in Black III (2012)



Men in Black: International (2019)

Genre: comedy, action.

Age: ATP.

Available on DIRECTV.

9) Daddy Forever (1993)



“Daddy Forever” with Robin Williams as the housekeeper.

Divorced from his wife, a failed actor plans a way to spend more time with his children. Thus, Daniel becomes Mrs. Doubtfire, an English housekeeper who is running for the position of babysitting while his wife works.

Directed by the genius of family comedies, Chris Columbus (Harry Potter and the philosopher’s stone, Harry Potter and the chamber of secrets, My poor little angel 1 and 2), the film was a masterpiece of its protagonist: the unforgettable Robin Williams.

Daddy forever (1993)

Comedy genre.

Age: ATP.

Available in Disney +.

10) Terminator (1984-2019 Saga)



Another gem of science fiction. “Terminator”, 1984.

Remarkable science fiction film that surprises audiences in 1984 by director James Cameron and with an iconic appearance by Arnold Schwarzenegger. The actor composes a robot with artificial intelligence that travels from the future 2029 to 1984 to murder a woman that means the resistance of humanity not to disappear.

It is a war between man-made robots and called Skynet artificial intelligence, which perceive humans as a threat and attempt to exterminate them from all over the earth.

The story had such an impact that it not only sparked a 6-movie saga, but also spawned television series, merchandising, and wonderful video games. And it was selected in 2008 by the Library of Congress of the United States for preservation because it is considered culturally significant.