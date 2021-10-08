Words in the cloud. Objective: Flirt

They interact on a virtual stage and talk about their flirtations in an invented language. They create words that they tune into English with which they knock out those over thirty. It is the vocabulary of networks, with definitions to which the boomers, we old men, we already had a name for them.

Benching (from bench, bench). We all know what it means to suck the bench. There are those who make you dizzy with flattery so that you do not lose interest and, for sheer convenience, have you as a substitute if plan A fails them. They are, in fact, scoundrels, champions of “caroting”, if we want to give it a touch. cool and adapt to spanglish of the network.

Birdboxing (of the movie Bird Box, in which the protagonists blindfold themselves to survive). The birdboxing refers to those who are so caught, that they see nothing wrong in the person they love. They will fall, already … Love is blind and the punch, the same as if we say, as always, “blind with love.”

Curving. Until now, to refer to someone who makes the plane for you and gradually moves away, we used, in the absence of a specific word, the expression “He’s giving me long.” But in the networks, if the wasaps take time to answer us, or they respond with evasive messages or shorter than normal, we talk about curvers: cowardly people who do not even deserve a name to define them.

Crush (of English crush, infatuation). Hang up, platonic love, someone you like, even though you know they will never go out with you? Until the Fundéu ask in Tuiter the wild card of the public, to clarify, because love has many nuances in millennial times. But this new voice refers to a crush on the manual.

Fachero, ra (from Argentine slang; surely, loan from Italian faccia, face). Also, facherito, and no, we are not talking about any young Vox puppy, but about someone who cares a lot about his appearance and way of dressing, a conceited who cannot stop being cool. In Spain, it has always been known as figurín.

Fuckboy, fuckgirl (of English fuck, fuck, fuck, and boy, boy, or girl, girl). Here it is about sex without commitment. According to the tactics used so that the thing ends up in bed, there is also talk of softboys (those that appeal to emotions) and from pick me boys (who despise themselves for the penalty to take effect). The boy The end of these last two terms, whose meaning totally changes depending on whether we use the feminine, already makes it very clear that they are machirulos strategies.









Ghosting (of English ghost, ghost). No, get a ghosting It has nothing to do with getting on a lamppost and singing your love to Emma Stone, but with breaking up a relationship by cutting off all communication. Thus, by the bravas, without giving a single explanation, to the French; literally fading away

Instagrandstanding (from Instragram and from English grandstanding, brag, swagger). This word, an endless hodgepodge, is the millennial version of the hints to get the attention of another person on the networks. Being interesting, but not to mention our crush, which will already be taken for granted by the storie of our best pose or for the song, movie, or book quote that we leave as bait.

Orbiting (from the English verb to orbit, to orbit). When a person cuts communication with another in the real world, but continues to interact with them in the digital world through “likes”, comments, retweets or any other type of reactions and interactions on the different platforms. The “neither with you nor without you” was already invented. The best thing is to give a door to those who practice it. Or folder.

OTP is the abbreviation of ‘One true pairing’, the perfect couple and, what is most cool, a reciprocated love. When two fit together like a glove, we mean the better half that our grandparents already talked about.

Ship (of English shipping, a result of the shortening of relationship, personal relationship). Defines the support of a love relationship between two fictional characters or two famous people; the traditional matching or drawing. By allusion to the character of the tragicomedy, it is the classic to play matchmaker.

Simp (in English, simpleton, silly). This is how they portray the boys who, in order to get the girls to make them home, are overly cloying and indulge them in everything. The pagofantas, among the forties.

Stalk (of English to stalk, watch). Far from the post-apocalyptic universe imagined by the brothers Strugatski and Andrei Tarkovski, today a stalker It is someone who spies, an insistent snooper or even threatens another person on social networks. It is a full-blown harassment: there are many alternatives to define it in our language.

Gone are mergers that seemed very modern, such as fuck-a-friend, or friend-a-friend. Only time and the RAE will tell if these young words will live in our dictionary.