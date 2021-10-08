With Chris Pratt! ‘The Suicide Squad’ actor joins a new series

Chris Pratt and Amazon once again make an alliance now with a new action series, but the American actor will not be alone for this new project, since it was announced that the star of ‘The Suicide Squad’ will participate, Jai Courtney on ‘The Terminal List’, title of the aforementioned upcoming production.

‘The Terminal List’ will be a live-action adaptation of the homonymous novel by author Jack Carr, produced by him and Pratt, being the second time that he will work as a producer. Its plot will narrate about a where a member of the Marines, he will have to face various threats after he returned from the war, where he lost his entire platoon.

Now, according to the Variety portal, actor Jai Courtney in ‘The Terminal List’ will play Steve Horn, a “Ruthless billionaire”, according to an official description, who will face James Reece (Pratt), the sailor and protagonist of the story. Unfortunately for Courtney fans, there is no more information about her character.









For those who do not remember, it has become known worldwide for his incarnation of Captain Boomerang in director David Ayer’s live-action Suicide Squad film and will return in the same role for ‘The Suicide Squad’, now under the vision of filmmaker James Gunn. He also stands out for his work on ‘Terminator Genisys’, ‘Jolt’, ‘Honest Thief’, ‘A Good Day to Die Hard’ and ‘Divergent’.

Amazon started the recordings of ‘The Terminal List’ in early 2021 and its launch is expected to be scheduled for next 2022. Meanwhile, Courtney is in the middle of the promotional campaign for ‘The Suicide Squad’, which will be released in theaters on August 6 this year, while in the United States it will have a simultaneous launch with HBO Max.