with a short black dress in El Hormiguero

This Friday the new film by Almodóvar, “Parallel Mothers”, and its protagonist, Penelope Cruz, I was going to El Hormiguero last night to promote it. Her appearance on the show enchanted us because of some of the things she revealed and also because she added a great new look, of course with a trend, to her style album.

The Madrid actress, who a few days ago opted for fishnet stockings in an autumn look with an elegant dark Chanel jacket and skirt suit, was once again loyal to the iconic French brand, this time with a short dress with which he gave us another fashion alert: this season you will continue betting on the bobo neck.

We know that a little black dress is one of those basics that you should always have in your closet because it will solve an infinite number of styles on almost all occasions. In the case of Penelope the dress from Alessandra rich she was wearing yesterday is mini, fitted at the waist, gathered long sleeves with button cuffs covered in black and detail of marked shoulders. And as we have anticipated, with a white bobo neck trimmed with lace

The design also has two XL jewel buttons, in the shape of a clasp, it is out of stock, but you have it in multi-brand stores such as Farfetch, and it has a price that exceeds 1,300 euros. She combined it with spectacular diamond earrings of Chanel. And this time he combined it with light and transparent stockings; and some black sandals with a platform and a very high heel.

Among the things that Penelope Cruz told us to surprise us is the obsession you have with an actress, whom she considers one of her references: Meryl Streep. “I have an obsession with Meryl Streep. I have studied all her works. When I have met her sometime, I hook her up and give her even grandma kisses. She is so nice and humble … for me she is a genius because everything is a barbarity. What does he do “, he confessed.

