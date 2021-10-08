Will Smith: Welcome to Earth trailer, new Disney + docuseries | Movies and series

Again we talk about the talented Will Smith. This time not because of the open relationship he has with his wife Jada Pinkett or because of his best and worst films, in his words for the American magazine GQ, but because very soon we will see him in a promising and interesting docuseries on Disney +.

Will Smith will explore never-before-seen spaces on Earth for the first time. Photo: National Geographic

Welcome to earth is the title of this six-episode footage featuring the 53-year-old actor and the director Darren aronofsky (The black swan). Them they will explore the most remote spaces that exist on Earth . We will enjoy the wonders that the place we inhabit offers us and we will discover what has never been appreciated before.

Both will be guided by the expert team of National Geographic: the marine biologist Diva Amon, the polar explorer Dwayne fields, the engineer and explorer Albert lin, the mountaineer Erik weihenmayer, the photographer Cristina Mittermeier and others.









Will Smith, volcanologist Jeff Johnson, and explorer Erik Weihenmayer. Photo: National Geographic

Welcome to Earth is coming to Disney + in December . It is a Nutopia, Protozoa Pictures and Westbrook Studios production for National Geographic. As if that weren’t enough, the music is by composer Daniel Pemberton (The Chicago 7 trial). There are only two months to go until the premiere of this fabulous nature exhibition.

Will Smith fun fact

Will Smith turned down Neo’s role in The Matrix for being in Wild Wild West: “I’m not proud of that, but Keanu Reeves was perfect. Laurence Fishburne was perfect. So it probably would have messed up The matrix. I would have screwed it up, so I did them a favor. “