Will Smith talks about his worst movie

Los Angeles, Oct 7 (Who) .- Will Smith recently opened up about his career. The actor gave an interview to the American magazine GQ in which he has reviewed his filmography, revealing what he considers to be the worst film of his long career.

"The best I think is a tie between the first of Men in Black and In Pursuit of Happiness. For different reasons, those are the two near-perfect movies. The worst? I don't know, Wild Wild West is a thorn in my mind. I don't like seeing me in riding pants, "he confessed. Directed by Barry Sonnenfeld, Wild Wild West also stars Kevin Kline, Kenneth Branagh and Salma Hayek. "The Civil War is over, the conquest of the West is in full swing and what should be a boom time turns into a power struggle as a strange and evil force has taken over the nation," says the synopsis. The film received numerous negative reviews and has a 17% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.









It should be noted that Wild Wild West is the film that Smith decided to do instead of The Matrix, since he rejected the role of Neo that later went to Keanu Reeves. The film had a budget of 170 million dollars and managed to raise 222.1 million worldwide. In addition, the production took home five Razzie Awards, including worst picture, worst screenplay, worst director, worst original song, and worst screen couple for Smith and Kline. She was also a nominee for worst actor for Kline, worst supporting actor for Branagh and worst actress for Hayek.