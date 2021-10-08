Friday, October 8, 2021
Celebrity

Will Smith confesses the image of ‘The Prince of Bel Air’ that his son Jaden uses against him

By Arjun Sethi
Many years have passed since Will Smith stop being that young man we met in the series ‘The prince of Bel Air’. Since then his life has undergone many changes, being the father of a family with his wife Jada pinkett and achieving great success in his career in the world of interpretation.

But there seems to be something continues to haunt Will for many years. Throughout his performance in ‘The prince of Bel Air‘we could see many times original looks of Will and were, to say the least, unique. In fact, he himself has made a joke about it on certain occasions.

But it seems that this motley style that she wore continues to cause some other problem today and especially with your child Jaden Smith. During an interview with GQ, Will answered questions from his followers on social media. And one of the users remembers the look that Will wore in an episode of the series, in which he wore a Philadelphia 76ers jersey.

This could be something normal, the problem is that in that image you can see that what she is wearing is a ‘crop top’. The actor reacts amused and confesses how Jaden uses the image as a throwing weapon: “Awww. Now you won’t see me in a crop top. Every time I try to say something about whatever Jaden is wearing, he sends me this picture“, reveals.

And to finish strip of humor saying: “I want to apologize to everyone in Philadelphia and especially with Sixers fans. The Sixers deserve a full jersey. “




Will Smith decides which is his best and worst movie

During the same interview, Will Smith responded unceremoniously to which he believed was his best film and also which he considered his worst work: “The best I think are the first of ‘Men in Black’ and ‘In pursuit of happiness. For different reasons they are two almost perfect movies “

And he continues: “The worst? I don’t know. ‘Wild Wild West’ I remember it and I have it nailed in the side. Seeing myself with boys, I don’t like that. “

