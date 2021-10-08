Why was Ryan Gosling’s driving performance a career turning point? ⋆. – EzAnime.net

Every now and then, there is a performance that forever alters the course of an actor’s career, showcasing his rank and ability to take on new roles. The performance opens our perception as an audience about what they can do. It is not something you can fully know when you see it. However, when you are able to look back and trace the trajectory that followed, it becomes clear: this role became an essential part of what they contribute.

Nicolas Winding RefnThe 2011 film Drive began the last decade with a very different performance than its leading man. Ryan gosling. It is a prime example of how an actor can reinvent himself into something new. This simplified story of a driver who is trapped in a criminal underworld that will begin to collapse the simple life he worked to build for is an art movie disguised as an action thriller. Not only was it a change of pace for the actor, but it was a role that he wasn’t even originally intended to have. According to Empire, Hugh Jackman was originally supposed to be leading the charge as the titular driver, which seems odd now looking back.

Image via FilmDistrict

You could see how that would make sense at the time. After all, Jackman was coming from an acclaimed performance at the X Men movies, which had a lot of action, as well as movies like The prestige which also showed his rank. Meanwhile, Gosling had been known primarily for his performance in The notebook, which is a film that I have nothing in particular against, although it is certainly the polar opposite of Drive.

In hindsight, it’s hard to imagine Jackman in the role instead of Gosling. That’s not so much a hit against Jackman as a compliment to Gosling. He took on a role that was both different in tone and style and in focus. Driver is an almost completely silent type of guy, a performance that required shedding what defined many of the earlier roles Gosling had previously played. Usually, he had been playing characters of a softer and more emotionally emotional type. All of that is gone here, and in its place is a role that would challenge what the actor was capable of. It was for our benefit, although it was not what any of us expected.

On the film’s 10th anniversary, it is worth taking stock of how the first Mickey Mouse Club member lived up to the occasion and the impact it had. It was an impact that transformed our collective perception of Gosling from being more than just a pretty face to being an actor who could do a lot with very little. It turned out to be a good casting choice, as Gosling was more than capable of handling the challenging role, even if it wasn’t one that the general public would have envisioned for him at the time. Any surprise felt by how the tone and acting weren’t what people had predicted only benefited the story, injecting it with a sense of uncertainty that is too often lacking in movies.

Image via FilmDistrict

That is, unless you were expecting the simplest action movie that the trailer showed. One person was so outraged by what he felt was a misrepresentation in the film’s marketing that he filed a lawsuit that, as of 2017, was still in litigation. While such a claim is clearly unfounded, it speaks to how Drive and Gosling’s performance is an enigma. Speaking for myself, the first time I saw the movie was when I was in high school and made the decision that it would be a good movie to see on a date. After all, he has Ryan Gosling, he was in that other romantic movie, right? That turned out to be a serious mistake when it comes to a good “dating movie,” with moments of graphic violence and general sadness, though not when it comes to being a good movie overall due to Gosling’s reinvention of himself.

It can’t be overstated how much of a physical performance is, with moments where a mere glance from Gosling is all a scene will get. In total, he speaks only 116 lines in the entire movie. For the entire 100 minute run time, that’s just one line per minute. It’s not just the total number of lines you speak, it’s also how you say them. It says only 891 words, which becomes about 7.68 words per sentence. As Gosling himself told the Los Angeles Times in 2011, this decision to speak less was an intentional one that he made as an actor at the beginning of filming. It was because of how much he had spoken in Derek Cianfrance2011 film Blue valentine.









“After Blue Valentine and all the press and everything that was said about that movie and in that movie, I was tired of talking,” Gosling said at the time. “We also wanted to create an atmosphere of being in the car and the spell it puts you on, and talking takes you out of that spell.”

Image via FilmDistrict

That is precisely the impact that Gosling creates on Drive. It’s intoxicating and it draws you in. The inexpensive nature with which he speaks makes every line he says even more impactful. A key moment comes when you are in a restaurant and accidentally run into someone you have previously done work with. It is the calmest scene, although the most exemplary. When the man starts asking him to do other work, Gosling steps in to stop him cold. He speaks in a coldly menacing tone as he orders the man to “shut your mouth or I’ll kick your teeth and shut it for you.” He cuts through the silence with chilling efficiency, making it clear that his character has a capacity for violence that boils just below the surface.

Gosling’s once unusual silence in itself speaks volumes, and carries with it a mixture of tension and uncertainty. Acting always teeters on the edge of being defined by the kindness she shows towards those she cares for or the unbridled rage towards those who threaten that existence. The change from a small, kind smile to a cool gaze is something Gosling threads delicately. The mask he created for himself in this role is haunting but fascinating. It is a mask that is still being put back on, using it as he did in Drive to suit the different needs of later performances. He always makes it his own, although the signs of the performance he developed as a driver are unmistakable.

A year after Drive, he appears when Gosling plays the troubled Luke in the 2011 film Cianfrance. the place Beyond the Pines. Gosling is not the main character, something that is revealed as the story progresses, although he does put on the mask when faced with moments of crisis that will soon consume him. He puts it back on when he returns to work with Refn as Julian in the 2013 film. Only God forgives. Much more divisive than Drive, Gosling still wears the mask amid the mayhem and violence at hand. On Blade Runner 2049, the mask becomes part of Gosling’s incarnation of Replicant K trying to find his way into the world. Appears again when he becomes Neil Armstrong in 2018 First man.

All of these performances are different iterations and forms of what Gosling started developing in Drive. It’s more than him just being the “strong and quiet” type. Rather, it’s a unique way that Gosling embodies vulnerable and uncertain characters that stems from his acting a decade ago. It was the beginning of how Gosling’s characters used a mask to hide their fears with a comfortable but subdued state of being. It was not just a defining point in his career, but a defining acting choice that he has carried with him in every new role he takes on. Beyond being an outstanding film, it is Drive’s lasting impact that is worth remembering.

