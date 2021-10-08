Why did Camila Cabello leave Fifth Harmony? These are the reasons

Wow! This 2021 will be 10 years since the launch of Fifth Harmony, the girl band that set a trend in the music industry and that, be it because of the lyrics of the songs, the extroverted videos or the incredible looks of the members, they always gave something to talk about. Do you remember its beginnings? After his birth in the show, The X Factor, they got third place and had great successes. There were 5 women who marked a before and after; They enjoyed traveling, world tours and more, but just as everything that begins has to end, the band had a fracture, and as a consequence, the final separation. And yes the first to say goodbye was Camila Cabello.

This was the separation of Fifth Harmony

Fifth Harmony it was made up of the singers Normani, Dinah Jane, Ally Brooke, Lauren Jauregui and Camila Cabello, but the desire to continue growing and reaping triumphs was drastically extinguished in 2016, as Camila, being one of the most acclaimed voices of the group, decided to separate from the band that catapulted her to fame to start a solo career. As a result of the abandonment, it caused a decline in the band that was irremediable.









Two years later, the girls moved on without the presence of Camila Cabello, but the news hurt their thousands of fans after the announcement about a temporary separation, so that all the members would dedicate themselves fully to solo careers and succeed as they did in a group. Normani and Jauregui they were the ones who followed the same footsteps of Camila Cabello and they released their own songs.