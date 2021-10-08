Who is the Zodiac Killer? Investigators reveal their identity

A serial killer spread terror in the United States in the late 1960s and was never caught. 50 years later, the mystery seems to have an answer, researchers claim to have found the identity of the Zodiac Killer.

The Zodiac Killer, to whom are attributed at least five deaths between 1968 and 1969 in California, USA, makes the headlines again. First was Legendary Legends, now a group of researchers independents, known as The Case Breakers, claims to have identified the mysterious serial killer. Here we tell you everything that is known so far.

The mystery surrounding the Zodiac Killer inspired various books and movies. For example the character of Scorpion from the tape “Dirty Harry” by Clint Eastwood; as well as the movie “Zodiac ”(Zodiac), available in Netflix , directed by David Fincher, with Robert Downey Jr., Mark Ruffalo and Jake Gyllenhaal.









The murderer, in addition to his cruel crimes that shook American society, played with the police and sent threatening letters to local newspapers years later. However, one day he simply disappeared, since then countless theories of his identity have emerged. After so many years, do you finally know who he is?

The crimes of the Zodiac Killer

The Zodiac Killer is associated with at least five deaths in the late 60s , but he himself claimed to have killed 37 people.

Six months later, Darlene Ferrin (22 years old) and her boyfriend Mike Mageau (19 years old) were attacked by an armed man who also carried a flashlight. Less than an hour later, a man called the local police giving details of the crime and naming himself the author of the murders of Faraday and Jensen.

The killer was able to send three identical letters to three different newspapers, where he related the chilling story with various details about the deaths of the adolescents.

In his letters threatened to commit more murders if they didn't get their letter on the front page.

His messages were sometimes in code and in his letters he included pieces of bloody clothing as proof that he was the author of the murders.

if they didn’t get their letter on the front page. His messages were sometimes in code and in his letters he included pieces of bloody clothing as proof that he was the author of the murders.

His last known victim was San Francisco taxi driver Paul Stine, who was shot and killed in 1969.

One of the suspects named was Arthur Leigh Allen , but the police could not finally link him to the crimes.

, but the police could not finally link him to the crimes. The Zodiac Killer was never caught.

Who is the Zodiac Killer?

The group of independent investigators, known as The Case Breakers and made up of 40 former police officers and investigators, who have continued to monitor the Zodiac killer, they claim to have the answer after more than 5 decades.

Through a statement, The Case Breakers reveal that based on new physical and forensic evidence, they have concluded that the “Zodiac Killer” It was Gary Francis Poste, who died in 2018. However, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) confirmed to CNN that the investigation remains open.