When Ellen Pompeo and Denzel Washington argued

If there is someone who knows the heart of “Grey’s Anatomy”, in addition to its creator Shonda rhimes, it is Ellen pompeo. The actress has been starring in the medical drama for 18 seasons, and over the years, she has had many experiences on set, such as being directed by great actors such as Denzel Washington.

The protagonist of Déjà vu was in charge of episode 66 of season 12, which was recorded in 2015 and was called “The sound of silence”. In an episode of his podcast “Tell me with Ellen Pompeo”, in which his former co-star was invited, Patrick Dempsey, the actress recalled what it was like to work under Washington.

“Debbie Allen (executive producer) would say, ‘What can I do to keep Ellen interested? What can I do to keep Ellen here? ‘ Because after you left, I was like, ‘why do I have to stay here? I have to go now. Everybody left. Sandra left, Patrick left. I’ve got to go too, ‘”he told Dempsey, who played the Dr. Derek Shepherd, her husband in fiction. “And Debbie was like, ‘No, no, no. You have to stay. I’m going to bring you a surprise. ‘ She never told me who it was, but she knew I was a huge fan. “

Pompeo, who called Washington a “crazy charismatic” person, promised to tell a good story about the days they worked together. “He went crazy with me … this is a good Denzel story,” he assured his audience.

In the episode that the Hollywood star had to direct there was a scene full of many emotions among his character, Meredith gray, and a patient who accidentally hurt her. The chapter was based on “the true story of an epileptic patient who suffers a seizure and hits a nurse,” explained the actress.

In the script it was written that the doctor refused to receive the patient’s apologies and, according to Pompeo, at that moment she decided to improvise the dialogue a bit. “He apologized but he did it in a very low voice and Meredith was angry because she had to sit and listen to him, but he did not look her in the eyes,” he explained about what happened at the scene. “We love actors who make decisions, right? I yelled at him and said, ‘Watch me while you apologize. Look at me’. That was not in the dialogue and Denzel went crazy, “he revealed.

“He told me: ‘I am the director. Don’t tell him what to do. ‘ And I replied: ‘Listen to me, (…) this is my show, this is my set. Who are you saying that to? A kind of ‘you hardly know where the bathroom is’ attitude. I have the utmost respect for him as an actor, as a director, like everything, but … we went with everything that day, “he added.









One of the reasons Washington had agreed to direct an episode of Grey’s Anatomy was because his wife is a huge fan of the series. While they were filming, the actor’s wife visited the studio and had a chat with the actress. “I told him: ‘Today he yelled at me and I’m not okay with him. I don’t look at him and I don’t talk to him, ‘”she recalled about the conversation the two had. “We couldn’t get through this experience without fighting, but you know, that’s how we are as passionate and fiery actors. That’s where you get the magic, where you get the good, “he recalled and assured:” It was a wonderful experience, it really was.

“Grey’s Anatomy”: A fiction with a long history

“In seventeen seasons we can’t please everyone all the time. It’s definitely not easy to keep going and still be great, I get it. Thanks for watching anyway and thanks for your comments, they are important. I send you love, ”Pompeo wrote a few months ago after season 17 of the series ended.

Grey’s Anatomy has been on the small screen for almost two decades, and despite the passage of time, it is still one of the most watched shows on the small screen. “We honestly haven’t decided yet. Right now we are trying to see what is the best, ”Pompeo said weeks ago during an interview with Tracy Smith for CBS, when talking about the end of the story. “What story do we have to share to end such an iconic program? How do we do it? I want to make sure that with this character, this show, the fans … I want to make sure that we do it right, “he added.

With a salary of 20 million a year, Pompeo is the highest paid actress on American television. “In my case, I have a specific number that makes me see everything that Grey’s Anatomy has generated,” he said and also assured that money is one of the reasons why it continues in fiction. “I chose to earn money instead of chasing more creative characters. I never like to chase things and perform for myself, in my experience that consists of chasing a lot. You have to chase characters, beg for roles, convince people … And although I produce and it is quite similar, I think I do it from a place where I am not so thirsty because I have financial stability ”.

