What to watch on TV today? Monday, October 4, 2021 | TV

15.00 / Movistar Drama

‘Irrational Man’

USA, 2015 (95 minutes). Director: Woody Allen. Cast: Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Stone, Parker Posey.

Woody Allen proposes a tragic immersion in human blackness with the story of a professor trapped by existential anguish who will come to plan a murder. Allen films his dialogues with impeccable rigor and full of density, while Emma Stone shows that she is one of the most important actresses of the decade.

20.00 / The 2

Delivery of the XXIV Max Theater Awards

The Arriaga Theater in Bilbao is the setting for the XXIV Max Theater Awards ceremony. Under the slogan ‘The whole city is a stage’, the event will be directed by Calixto Bieito, Alex Gerediaga and Lucía Astigarraga. The Max Awards celebrate its 24 years and bring together 20 categories in competition, in addition to three honorary awards, to the actress Gemma Cuervo, the Teatro Estudio de San Sebastián company and the show most voted by the public.

21.00 / The 1

Interview with Pablo Casado in ‘Telediario 2 ′

The president of the Popular Party, Pablo Casado, will be interviewed by Carlos Franganillo in the second edition of the Telediario. The opposition leader will address the main current political and social issues in an interview conducted on the television set from Torrespaña, which will be broadcast on La 1, Canal 24 hours, RTVE.es and RTVE Play.

22.00 / Movistar Classics

‘The seventh seal’

Det Sjunde Inseglet . Sweden, 1957 (92 minutes). Director: Ingmar Bergman. Performers: Max von Sydow, Gunnard Bjornstrad, Nils Poppe.

Bergman’s cinema already abounded in masterpieces of the stature of A summer with Monica and Circus night before i directed The seventh seal, a work that functions as a hinge in his filmography and that condenses in a story set in a devastated medieval Europe what will be its great themes for decades: death, love, anguish and the search for God. Bergman would soon revolutionize cinema with Wild strawberries and I would walk towards iconic, gigantic movies: The communicants, Person, The hour of the wolf, Shame …

22.00 / The 2

‘Alone in the face of danger’

High noon. USA, 1952. Director: Fred Zinnemann. Performers: Gary Cooper, Grace Kelly, Thomas Mitchell.

In the years when it was filmed Alone in the face of danger the heinous witch hunt was growing in Hollywood. Thus, this memorable western, revolutionary in his day in proposing a psychological drama in the Western environment, was classified by some as a settling of scores with whistleblowers and blacklists, and by others, as a defense of both. Today the ideological stance of the film has become clear, further reinforced by a great performance by Gary Cooper and by the audacity of Zinnemann’s staging, who also shoots the story in strict real time.

22.00 / TCM

‘Death penalty’

Dead Man Walking. USA, 1995 (117 minutes). Director: Tim Robbins. Performers: Susan Sarandon, Sean Penn.

After his terrific and combative directorial debut with Citizen Bob Roberts, Tim Robbins proposed in his second film a fierce case against capital punishment. Death penalty is a convulsive film, of admirable dramatic depth, that plays the most complicated bet: its protagonist is a racist and ruthless subject, before whom the spectator will find himself orphaned of empathy. A chilling Sean Penn and a restrained Susan Sarandon, who concentrates her entire performance on her gaze, round out this masterpiece.

22.00 / Movistar Action

‘White Hell’









The Gray. USA, 2011 (112 minutes). Director: Joe Carnahan. Performers: Liam Neeson, Dermot Mulroney, Frank Grillo.

Adventure cinema, almost defenestrated, can be resurrected even in the hands of the author of absurdities such as Hot aces or Team A. Joe Carnahan shows an unsuspected narrative intensity when he narrates the odyssey of a haunting group of subjects who suffers an accident in the mountains of Alaska and are stalked by wolves.

22.10 / The 1

‘MasterChef Celebrity’, at an altitude of 140 meters

Contestants from MasterChef tonight they face a first test in which they will have to prepare, in pairs, a recipe for Norwegian salmon. Later, the outdoor test will take them to the Mirador del Monte San Pedro, in La Coruña, where they will cook located at an altitude of 140 meters, where they will cook a menu for 80 people. In the elimination test, they will make a free dessert using only their six favorite ingredients from which they will find in a box.

22.30 / The Sixth

‘Specter’

USA-UK, 2015 (148 minutes). Director: Sam Mendes. Performers: Daniel Craig, Léa Seydoux, Christoph Waltz.

The first minutes of Specter they give an idea of ​​the film’s intentions: a sequence shot that gives rise to a whirlwind of action, with built-in digital tricks. Specter abandon the bitter tone of the previous Skyfall to create a remarkable unpretentious show. An honest entertainment product.

22.30 / DMAX

A trip to the Valley of the Kings

A team of archaeologists, led by world-renowned Egyptologist Zahi Hawass, ventures into the western Valley of the Kings to discover a new chapter in the most fascinating history of Ancient Egypt. The documentary The Valley of the Kings: The Lost Tombs shows how Dr. Hawass and his team believe that this vast terrain hides a lost treasure of Tutankhamun’s royal family, but its inhospitable surface and vast size mean that it has barely been explored for 3,000 years.

22.45 / Antenna 3

New date with the dramas of ‘Innocents’

The Turkish series Innocent poses new problems for its characters. In this episode, Han learns that Naci knows an old secret of hers, causing his grudge for the young woman to grow even stronger. For his part, İnci will know that Memduh works as a taxi driver, information that will lead him to make a radical decision, but that he will not communicate to anyone.

23.00 / AMC

Premiere of the second season of ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’

The second season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond ends his story. East Spin-of of the popular The walking dead focuses on the first generation of survivors born during the zombie apocalypse. In this second season, the four protagonist friends face the mysterious Military Civic Republic and fight for control of their own destinies.

0.25 / Paramount Network

‘Shame’

United Kingdom, 1011 (100 minutes). Director: Steve McQueen. Performers: Michael Fassbender, Carey Mulligan, James Badge Dale.

Shame follow in the footsteps of a sex addict who soon becomes a metaphor for an empty and dehumanized society. The story plays with a very slight dramatic progression and achieves sequences of great intensity, although its intentions are too noticeable, and its speech is imposed on its images.

