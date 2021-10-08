What series and movies disappear from Netflix in October?

A few days ago we welcomed all the premieres of the platforms ofstreaming this October. Now, after a few months “in theaters”, nineteen titles of movies, series and documentaries leave Netflix forever when the license expires. Those that enter through those that leave. Perhaps this is the last time you will be able to enjoy some of the content that you like the most. Take note and take advantage of their last days!

October 8th

‘Rocketman’



RocketmanAs you can tell by his name, it tells the story of Elton John, from his years as a piano prodigy at the Royal Academy of Music to a world-famous superstar. A film that covers the key moments in the life of the British singer, also his dark years of addictions. The film will leave the Netflix catalog on October 8.





October 8th

‘Men in Black: International’



The era of Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith as Men in Black is over and now it is Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson who don the classic costume in the continuation of the original trilogy: Men in Black: International.

In this sequel, Hemsworth plays Agent H, one of the most respected of the London offices, while Thompson is the couple’s rookie and becomes the film’s newest addition to the organization. She, obsessed throughout her life with aliens, renamed agent M will help in the search for the infiltrator in locations such as New York, London, Morocco and Italy.

The film will leave the Netflix catalog on October 8.

October 9

‘The guest’



After ten years without showing any signs of life, Tobin Frost (Denzel Washington), a clever and manipulative former CIA agent who is suspected of selling secret information, turns himself in at the US consulate in Cape Town. When mercenaries attack the safe house the Agency is taking him to, a rookie agent named Matt Weston (Ryan Reynolds) escapes with him. Both will try to survive to try to find out who and why they want to kill them. The film will leave the Netflix catalog on October 9.

October 9

‘Ouija’



Some teenagers gather to contact the afterlife and, inadvertently, summon a dark presence and are hunted by hideous evil beings. The film was ranked as the most watched in the United States the first weekend on the billboard in 2014. The film will disappear from the Netflix catalog on October 9.









October 10th

‘Mission Impossible: Secret Nation’

Still from Mission Impossible: Secret Nation for Culture 08/06/2015 Third parties

If you like the classics, you should know that next October 10 the movie starring Tom Cruise Mission Impossible: Secret Nation, will leave the Netflix catalog forever.

With the IMF disbanded and Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) left to fend for himself, the team has to face off against the Syndicate, a network of highly trained and trained special agents. These groups are bent on creating a new world order through a series of increasingly serious terrorist attacks. Ethan gathers his team and joins forces with renegade British agent Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), who may or may not be a member of this secret nation.





October 10th

‘The Bling Lagosians’



A matriarch is hell-bent on celebrating her 51st birthday in style, but debt threatens to wipe out the business and her family’s legacy. This Nigerian film will leave Netflix on October 10.

October 13

‘Glacé’

The frozen dead Netflix

In this chilling French thriller, investigator Martin Servaz hunts down a wicked serial killer after a ghoulish find hidden in the French Pyrenees. Commander Servaz begins to investigate and will soon discover a tale of madness and revenge. Glacé will leave Netflix on October 13.

October 26th

‘Prisoner No. 1’



Carmelo Alvarado (Erik Hayser) is a man of humble origins and firm values ​​who, thanks to his charisma and intelligence, becomes the president of Mexico. Carmelo is unjustly accused and imprisoned for a millionaire fraud that he did not commit, causing a scandal in the country. However, Carmelo will fight the corrupt system behind the fraud scheme to clear his name for the honor of his country and his family.

The series will disappear from the Netflix catalog on October 26.

31 October

‘The Code’



While investigating a traffic accident, a journalist and his hacker brother uncover a conspiracy involving high-ranking government officials. This suspense series will leave Netflix on October 31.

Other titles leaving Netflix this October

1

‘A year in space’ (October 14)



2

‘The science of risk’ (October 14)



3

‘Second 20s’ (October 15)



4

‘Shine On with Reese’ (October 28)



5

‘Bring In On, Ghost’ (October 29)



6

‘Tomorrow with You’ (October 29)



7

‘Transfers’ (October 29)



8

‘The Creators’ (October 30)



9

Once upon a time … the human body ‘(October 31)

