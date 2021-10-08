What movie to watch for Halloween on Netflix, Amazon, HBO or Disney

At T13.cl we recommend a group of must-see films for those looking to ‘marathon’ while waiting for the darkest night of the year. Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, Disney Plus and Star Plus make the offer gigantic.

Ghosts, serial killers and witches are some of the protagonists of horror movies that many fans start ‘marathoning’ in October to celebrate Halloween.

Halloween or “Halloween” It is celebrated every October 31, a festival that comes from the Celtic peoples and that has been gaining ground in Chile in recent years.

There are many people who enjoy watching horror films, in this regard an article by the German agency Deutsche Welle summarized that “feeling fear and pleasure works especially in those people who feel safe despite experiencing a distressing situation“.



AFP Read Also> Where does the Halloween party come from and why do we like to feel scared so much?

“Horror offers us a safe variant of what we do not want in the real world”, Contributed the cultural expert Christian Lenz, from the Technical University of Dortmund.

Here are the movies that you can find on different streaming services to celebrate this Halloween.

The streaming service has a special section that brings together Halloween favorites, where you will not only find movies but also its most popular series such as Stranger Things.

On Netflix you can find movies like U.S, Ouija, Item, Cloverfield Avenue 10, Dracula and Zombie Station in addition to series like Midnight mass and Sabrina.

For the little ones they are the first three Hotel Transylvania movies and Spirited Away. In addition to various Halloween specials for children’s programs.









The Mickey Mouse service premiered a Halloween special called “Lego Star Wars: Terrifying Stories“What happens after the events of The Rise of Skywalker.

Another special that is now available is “Muppets Haunted Mansion: The Haunted Mansion“. In their catalog they also offer the sagas.”Decendents“,”Monsters Inc.” and “Trip to Halloweentown“.

In this streaming platform we can find Christian Bale playing Patrick Bateman in American psycho. Also available Midsommar and Donnie darko for the most nostalgic.

What else can horror fans find? Bingo hell, Black as Night, Hellraiser, V / H / S, Shaun, Suspiria (the original and its remake), Brightburn: son of darkness and Chronos.

In the section “Faints from fear“they stand out The Birds, The Conjuring 1 and 2, The Puppet and When the Lights Go Out. There are also titles like Annabelle, Blade, Psycho, You are next and Friday the 13th.

And in series: True blood, iZombie, 30 coins and Lovecraft country.