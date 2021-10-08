What if episode 7 Thor has a rather surprising Chris Hemsworth deepfake

The animated and the real Thor are more alike than it seems

The episode of What if … What if … Thor was an only child?, offers a different story of the arrival of the son of Odin to the earth. The comedy-packed episode, and with the star bringing the character to life on the big screen, Chris Hemsworth, also giving voice to the character in its animated version. This chapter explores a timeline in which the God of Thunder is an only child and grows up without Loki like his foster brother.

Well one fan quickly picked up the abundance of animated images of Thor in the episode and used technology deepfake to apply the real face of Hemsworth about him Thor anime of the chapter and the truth that the result is surprising.









In the video several scenes of the chapter are shown, comparing the original animation with the deepfake. While the effect is quite simple and somewhat shocking to see such a realistic face on an animated body, it provides enough detail to the animation face to make it look more like Hemsworth than the animation style of Marvel.

But for now, we’ll have to settle for Chris Hemsworth give voice to your animated version of What would happen if…? and wait until 2022 to reprise the character in Thor: Love and Thunder.