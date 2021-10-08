On a day like today, October 8, 1992, the opening of the Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum in Madrid. It is one of the best-known museums in Spain that was acquired by the Government of Spain in 1993, although its origin is private thanks to the artistic collection of the family that gives it its name. In the museum you can find works by artists from all over the world, such as Duccio, Jan van Eyck, Carpaccio, Frans Hals, Monet, Van Gogh or Gauguin, among others.

Also on October 8, although in 2014 the former presidents of Caja Madrid Miguel Blesa and Rodrigo Rato, and the former director general of the entity, Ildefonso Sanchez, are charged in the case of opaque cards or black cards.

You want to know more? Discover the ephemeris of October 8 and see what happened, who was born and who died on a day like today. Also, do not miss what is celebrated, the horoscope and the saints today.

What happened on October 8?

1871: The great Chicago fire begins, destroying more than 17,000 buildings in three days and causing around 200 deaths.

1881: The Madrid-Lisbon railway line is inaugurated.

1912: The first Balkan War begins.

1988: Freddie Mercury offers his last concert. It was in Barcelona with Montserrat Caballé.

nineteen ninety five: The cyclist Abraham Olano becomes the first Spaniard to win the World Cross Country Championship on the road, in Duitama (Colombia). Miguel Induráin is classified second.

1998: José Saramago wins the Nobel Prize for Literature.

1999: The British Justice authorizes the extradition of former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet on 34 counts of torture.

2001: 118 people are killed when a small plane collides with a passenger plane at Milan’s Linate airport.

2005: An earthquake of 7.6 on the Richter scale it affects Kashmir and leaves some 90,000 dead in Pakistan and 1,300 in India.

2010: Chinese dissident Liu Xiabo wins the Nobel Peace Prize.

2014: The Ebola epidemic claims its first fatality in the United States.

2015: FIFA suspends its president, Joseph Baltter, and UEFA vice president and president, Michel Platini, for alleged corruption in both organizations.









2018: First sentence for stolen babies in Spain: Dr. Eduardo Vela is convicted of stealing a newborn in 1969, but is acquitted for the statute of limitations.

Who was born on October 8?

1676: Benito Jerónimo Feijóo, Benedictine monk and Spanish polygraph.

1741: José Cadalso, Spanish writer.

1870: Juan Cervera, Spanish sailor.

1896: Julien Duvivier, French filmmaker.

1919: Teresa Pàmies, Spanish writer.

1940: María Ángeles Cardona Florit, Spanish biologist.

1942: Pepe Domingo Castaño, Spanish radio presenter.

1960: Lorenzo Milá, Spanish journalist.

1961: Carlos Goñi, Spanish singer.

1969: Susanna Griso, Spanish journalist.

1970: Matt Damon, American actor.

1970: Sadiq Khan, British politician of Pakistani origin, Mayor of London.

1985: Bruno Mars, American singer.

1993: Garbiñe Muguruza, Spanish-Venezuelan tennis player.

Who died on October 8?

1469: Filippo Lippi, Italian painter.

1886: José Casado del Alisal, Spanish painter.

1973: Gabriel Marcel, French philosopher.

1982: Fernando Lamas, Argentine-American actor.

1992: Willy Brandt, German politician.

1994: Manuel Piña, Spanish couturier.

nineteen ninety five: John Cairncross, British spy.

2001: La Niña de Huelva, Spanish flamenco singer.

2005: Juan Guardiola Gaya, Spanish architect.

2011: Roger Williams, American pianist.

2013: Philip Chevron, Irish musician, guitarist for “The Pogues”.

2019: Carlos Celdrán, Filipino artist and cultural activist.

What is celebrated on October 8?

On October 8 the International Dyslexia Day, World Egg Day (second Friday in October) and International Octopus Day.

Horoscope for October 8

Everyone who was born on the 8th October have the zodiac sign Libra according to the horoscope.

Santoral of October 8

The October 8 the saints of Saint Evodius of Rouen, Saint Felix of Como, Saint Hugo of Genoa, Saint Pelagia of Antioquia, Saint Ragenfreda, Saint Reparada virgin and martyr and Saint Thais penitent.